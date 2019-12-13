Zainab Musa & Kyra Miller Join Erin Cherry & Sheetal Sheth For The Muse Project's Tea Time

Actresses Zainab Musa and Kyra Miller join Emmy Award winning actress Erin Cherry and internationally acclaimed actress Sheetal Sheth for The Muse Project's Tea Time, starting at 12:30pm on Saturday, December 14th, at Torn Page (435 W 22nd St, New York) - the historic home of Rip Torn and Geraldine Page.

Tea Times are a one-of-a-kind Muse pilot program. During Tea Times, veteran actresses (Ms. Cherry & Ms. Sheth) discuss their experiences building their careers. Actresses Kyra Miller and Zainab Musa will be conducting the interviews. A q&a with attendees and tea (and cookies!) and networking to follow. This event is open to all, and it is also a special opportunity for women actors to network with Ms. Cherry & Ms. Sheth, each other, and to seek insight and support.

To attend, simply reserve your spot by emailing: themuseprojectnyc@gmail.com. Space is limited. THIS EVENT IS FREE, but donations are appreciated. A tax deductible donation can be made here: fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/the-muse-project.

Erin Cherry's interview will commence at 12:30pm on December 14th at Torn Page. Emmy Award Winner Erin Cherry received her M.F.A. in acting from Rutgers' Mason Gross School of the Arts. She portrays Brenda on the Emmy Award winning show After Forever (Amazon Prime) and she is the producer and host of Sundays With A Cherry On Top which is a health and lifestyle show on Black Culture (You Tube). Cherry is also a private acting coach and acting teacher at the Maggie Flanigan Studio in New York City. You can find her on twitter @cherryacts and on Instagram @sundayswithacherryontop.

Sheetal Sheth's interview will commence at 2pm on December 14th at Torn Page. Sheetal Sheth is an acclaimed actress known for her provocative performances in a wide range of memorable roles in film, television, and theater. She has starred in over 20 feature films and many TV shows and has earned a loyal following. Perhaps best known to mainstream film audiences for starring opposite Albert Brooks in Warner Bros' LOOKING FOR COMEDY IN THE MUSLIM WORLD, Sheetal has become a favorite in the independent film world. She won 3 Best Actress nods in the festival circuit for THE WORLD UNSEEN, 1 for her role in WINGS OF HOPE, and most recently for GRIN. In 2012, fans voted her 'Favorite Movie Actress' in AfterEllen's Visibility Awards. Her latest feature film, HUMMINGBIRD, which she also produced, is in post production. Sheetal has represented such brands as Reebok and CHI hair care. She was also the first Indian American to be featured in Maxim. She regularly speaks on panels and forums internationally and takes an active interest in politics. She served in President Clinton's AmeriCorps and is currently on the advisory board of Equality Now and an ambassador for The Representation Project. Her first children's book, Always Anjali, won the 2019 Purple Dragonfly Book Award Grand Prize and is already in its 2nd printing. www.sheetalsheth.com.

Zainab Musa is a first generation Nigerian storyteller, she acts, writes and makes collaborative theater. Recent Projects: Theater Richard III Nana Dakin (Columbia University), Iphegenia 2.0 Charles Mee (Classical Stage Co.), Hijab Tube (Mixed Blood Theater), Viola in William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night (Canadian Stage Company). TV/Film "Doomstown" directed by David 'Sudz' Sutherland; "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" directed by Jim Sherridan; "Metropia" various directors; "Ratko the Dictator's Son" National Lampoons/Savage Steve Holland. zainabmusa.weebly.com.

Kyra Miller is an actress, writer and singer; born, raised & living in Brooklyn. Most recently, Kyra played Rebecca in Rags at Theaterworks Silicon Valley (directed by Robert Kelley, 2017; San Francisco/Bay Area Critics Circle nomination for Best Actress in a Musical). She was recently featured in an article in American Theatre about being a parent in real life while doing regional theater. Also, recently, she was commissioned by The Muse Project to create a new piece to be workshopped and performed at The Flea in NYC. Other professional acting credits include: Tina Landau's production of The Time of Your Life at Seattle Rep and A.C.T. in San Francisco (co-production with Steppenwolf), The Light in the Piazza at the Philadelphia Theater Company with Joe Calarco (Barrymore nomination for best ensemble), A Chorus Line at the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, Biography off-Broadway at the Pearl Theater in NYC, and The Man of La Mancha (New Orleans, Big Easy Award for best actress in a musical), as well as roles at the Westport Country Playhouse, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, and Portland Stage Company. www.kyramillernyc.com.

The Muse Project (Jocelyn Kuritsky, Producing Artistic Director) seeks to disrupt the imbalance of opportunity and ownership of work for women actors through the development of challenging, actor-driven theater works and focused research into their participation in American theater. The company shifts the theater paradigm through the empowerment of women actors as creators and content generators. With The Muse Project, actresses choose the role they want to play and the story they want to tell, and then a creative team is built around the actress's vision.

Partner organizations for The Muse Project include Abingdon Theatre Company, The Flea Theater, New Georges, The New Group, The Pit, The Tank, Theaterlab, and Torn Page. www.themuseprojectnyc.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You