Zachary Noah Piser, Kate Baldwin, J. Harrison Ghee & More to Star in SONGS FROM PIPPIN: A GALA CONCERT

Symphony Space will present Songs from Pippin: A Gala Concert, a special performance of songs from Stephen Schwartz's timeless and magical musical, starring Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP, Dear Evan Hansen) in the title role, J. Harrison Ghee (who won a historic Tony Award in 2023 and GRAMMY in 2024 for their performance in Some Like It Hot) as Leading Player, Tony-nominated Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian's Rainbow) as Fastrada, and Broadway legend and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera, Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Berthe.
Tony Award winner Danny Burstein will host the event, which is produced and directed by Annette Jolles and Joel Fram, with musical direction by Paul Staroba. The concert takes place Monday, April 8, at 8pm in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Symphony Space.
The remaining cast and ensemble will be announced shortly.
This one-night-only event is the centerpiece of Symphony Space’s 2024 spring gala. Concert-only tickets start at $75, and reception and ticket packages are also available at symphonyspace.org.
