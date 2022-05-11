Zac Efron Reveals He Is Hoping for a HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Reboot

Zac Efron has revealed that he hopes to return to his role in High School Musical for a fourth film.

In a new interview with E! News about his upcoming film Firestarter, Efron was asked if he was open to a High School Musical reboot.

"Of course," he responded. "I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens."

Efron first played the role of Troy Bolton in Disney's hit musical franchise for the initial 2006 film and then reprised it for two sequels, premiering in 2007 and 2008. The films also starred Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Kaycee Stroh, and more.

High School Musical is a contemporary musical comedy about the story of two teenagers - Troy Bolton, super-popular captain of the basketball team, and Gabriella Montez, super-smart transfer student and a genius in science class - who try to navigate the tricky currents of peer pressure to follow their dream and score the leads in the big school show.

Zac Efron also showed off his musical skills in the 2008 film adaption of Hairspray as Link Larkin. He was also seen alongside Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, and Keala Settle in 2017's The Greatest Showman. Additional film credits include Baywatch, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, The Disaster Artist, Neighbors, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, 17 Again, and more.

Watch the interview clip here: