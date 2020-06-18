ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Star Jane Levy Reveals Her Dream Cover for Season 2

NBC is bringing more song and dance to the network with the season two renewal of its new musical series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

On a recent podcast appearance, the show's star Jane Levy revealed the singer she most hopes to cover on the show.

"I would love to hear some country music. If there's any genre that's about like a yearning heart, it's country. I know Bonnie Raitt's not country, but she sort of is. I would love for somebody to sing Bonnie Raitt. She's one of my favorite musical artists of all time." she told the Variety and iHeart podcast The Big Ticket.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist centers on Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over Pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.

Season one of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" averaged a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens, with the Jan. 7 series pilot growing to a 3.3 rating in 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers with digital and linear delayed viewing recorded to date. It's one of NBC's strongest digital performers, generating more than half its 35-day viewership in the 18-49 demo from digital sources.

