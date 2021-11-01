Yin Yue Dance Company Premieres RIPPLE At 92Y

The 92nd Street Y Harkness Dance Center's 2021-22 Mainstage Series continues on Thursday, November 18 with Ripple, a new show from Yin Yue Dance Company.

Acclaimed choreographer Yin Yue - a 2021 Dance Magazine Harkness Promise Award honoree for her innovative work - created Ripple as an evening of two duets and two solos linked together as a single continuous show. Both solos and one of the two duets are world premieres; the other duet - originally created this summer at a Perry Mansfield residency - will be recreated for this stage presentation. The Mainstage Series marks the return of a full dance season to 92Y's historic Kaufmann Concert Hall for the first time in decades.



Ripple marks Yin Yue Dance Company's first stage performance since the pandemic began and working from what Yin calls "its lingering sense of isolation" had a profound affect. "I believe one way or another we are affected by the pandemic," she comments. "Doing a duet with someone has become such a unique experience and something we took for granted before. Now intimacy and trust with another person carries more weight than before. I want to use duets and solos to preserve that sensation of dancing together through hand holding, body touching and weight sharing and the enhanced vulnerability from knowing all these can go away and then what do we have left?

