Yeison Landero & Maraca Bruja to Perform At Drom in July

Experience the vibrant sounds of Colombia at Drom with two powerful acts keeping the country's musical traditions alive.

Yeison Landero - hailed as el heredero de la cumbia (the heir to cumbia) - brings the iconic rhythms of his grandfather, Andrés Landero, the legendary rey de la cumbia. Born and raised in SAN JACINTO, the birthplace of cumbia, Yeison blends the rich, folkloric sounds of the accordion with propulsive rhythms, delivering a soulful homage to his family's musical legacy while infusing it with new energy for the 21st century.

Opening the night is Maraca Bruja, a New York-based group dedicated to the ancestral sounds of Gaita - the hypnotic, percussion-driven music from Colombia's Caribbean coast. Formed in 2019, Maraca Bruja performs Gaita as an act of resistance, honoring the music's deep roots and its power to connect past and present.

About Yeison Landero:

From the heart of the Montes de María on the Caribbean Coast of Colombia, where Cumbia was born, Yeison Landero emerged as one of the great performers and leading figures of the genre worldwide. Grandson of the legendary Andrés Landero, The King of Cumbia, Yeison not only carries his last name but also the fire of a tradition that has transcended borders. At the age of seven, Landero became the most cherished disciple of his grandfather, inheriting the soul of a troubadour and virtuosity on the accordion. His journey has been marked by the Mission to preserve, innovate, and bring Cumbia to new audiences.

Yeison Landero's music has resonated on some of the most prestigious stages in the world: The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., The Hollywood Bowl and The Ford Theatre in Los Angeles, The Guadalajara International Book Fair, Mexico City's Auditorio Nacional, and the Festival de Orquestas at Barranquilla's Carnival, where he was awarded the "Congo de Oro" in 2023. In 2024 he represented Colombia at the COP16 World Environmental Summit, reaffirming Cumbia's power as a symbol of identity and resilience. Through his traditional rural music, which sings to nature, his message raises awareness about protecting our planet and preserving our ecosystems.

His impact goes beyond live performances. In 2019, he contributed to the album "El Último Cacique" by Los Gaiteros de SAN JACINTO, nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best Folk Album in 2020, where he left his mark with the song "Campesino Cimarrón." That same year, he was nominated in the Cumbia-Vallenato category for his collaboration on "Llora Mi Acordeón" with Los Cumbia Stars of Medellín. In 2021, he shared the stage with Carlos Vives at the Hay Festival Cartagena for the launch of Cumbiana, which traces the journey of the troubadours who gave birth to Cumbia. He also performed an emotional rendition of "La Pava Congona" (by Andres Landero) with Maestro Celso Piña at the prestigious Santa Lucia Festival in Monterrey, NL, Mexico.