Yale Artists Cabaret Will Host Senior Showcase Featuring Yale University Graduates

The Yale Artists Cabaret: an undergraduate organization will host an exclusive senior showcase featuring 9 students from the Yale University graduating class of 2024 - the first ever showcase of its kind for undergraduate students in Yale College. The showcase features musical theatre and monologue selections from students across disciplines. Represented majors range from Theater, Dance, & Performance Studies to Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology.

Featured performers include Adrien Rolet, Anya van Hoogstraten, Calaway Swanson, Jordi Bertrán Ramírez, Lauren Marut, Malia Munley, Megan Ruoro, and Soleil Singh. They are accompanied by Nicole Lam. The showcase, which is intended to introduce seniors to the New York theater community, is produced by Lauren Marut and Soleil Singh, the artistic directors and co-founders of the Yale Artists Cabaret, an undergraduate musical theatre revue organization at Yale University.

This showcase was made possible by a grant from the Yale Schwarzman Center and Davenport College. This showcase is not sponsored/officially endorsed by Yale University.