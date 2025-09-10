YY Dance Company to Present ELSEWHERE World Premiere at 92NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Women Move the World, the Harkness Mainstage Series 2025/26 season continues with YY Dance Company and the world premiere of Elsewhere. The final chapter in a trilogy exploring identity and the meaning of existence, this new work blends Chinese classical and folk dance with contemporary forms and the layered influences of the immigrant experience, delving into a range of themes, including sensibility, strength and the complexity of emotional experiences. Performances are on October 17 and 18 at 7 pm in Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnhold Center and tickets are available now.



Choreographer Yue Yin – YY Dance Company founder – has a long-running connection to 92NY. A former Harkness Artist in Residence, Mainstage artist, Harkness faculty member, and DEL facilitator, she created work at 92NY during the pandemic and has continued to grow as a visionary choreographer and educator. With Elsewhere, she returns to a place that helped shape her path, joining 92NY to be part of Women Move the World, a season devoted entirely to work created and choreographed by women.



About Yue Yin and YY Dance Company

Yue Yin is a choreographer, founder and artistic director of YY Dance Company and the creator of FoCo Technique. She began her training in Chinese classical and folk dance in Shanghai, China at the prestigious Shanghai Dance Academy and completed her MFA in dance at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in 2008. In 2018, Yin founded YYDC, a non-profit contemporary dance company dedicated to the teaching, production and performance of her original choreographic work. The company has international tour credits to Italy, Germany, Serbia and China. Yin is the creator of her signature FoCo Technique which is a unique contemporary form of dance movement rooted in Chinese classical and folk dance melded with the complexity and diverse influences of the immigrant experience. Overall the form grows from Yin's own blended international background and a deep appreciation for precision, contrast, fluidity and musicality.



Yue Yin was the recipient of the 2021 Harkness Promise Award. This prestigious award recognizes her innovation in choreography and education. She was the winner of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago 2015 International Commissioning Project, winner of the 2015 Ballet Choreographic Fellowship, winner of Northwest Dance Project's 5th Annual Pretty Creatives International Choreographic Competition in 2013 and a 2025 NYSCA NYFA Artist Fellow in Choreography. Yin's work has been commissioned from acclaimed organizations such as Gibney Company, Martha Graham Dance Company, Oregon Ballet Theater, NW Dance Project, BalletMet, Boston Ballet, Philadelphia Ballet, Limon Dance Company, Alberta Ballet, Balletto Teatro di Torino, Peridance Contemporary Dance Company, Juilliard School for Dance, USC Kaufman School of Dance, Tisch School of The Arts, Princeton and more.