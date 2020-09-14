YOUNGER, Starring Sutton Foster, Will End With Season Seven

Sutton Foster stars on the show.

According to a TVLine interview with Darren Star, "Younger" will end after its seventh season.

"We are unofficially planning [Season 7] as a final season," creator Star said.

Production on season six, which was scheduled to commence pre-COVID, will re-start production "in a few weeks," according to Star.

"A lot of episodes were written" before the pandemic, Star said. Plus, "the action of Younger sort of picks up where the last season left off, which was before the pandemic. But I do think we're looking forward to incorporating it into the action as the season progresses."

Tony Award-winning actor Sutton Foster stars on the series.

The most recent season of "Younger" was the highest-rated and most-watched season in series history, and the series ranked as the #1 original ad-supported cable sitcom with women 18-49 and women 25-54. From "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star and starring two-time Tony® winner Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis, "Younger" follows Liza, a woman who lies about her age at her job in the highly competitive world of publishing. As Liza's personal and professional lives have become irreversibly intertwined over time, keeping the secret proves more and more difficult, and she finally reveals the truth to Kelsey, her friend and partner at work. Still, Liza must keep up appearances, as she is torn between her attraction to her boss and the fact that their professional relationship was built on a lie.

Read the original story on TVLine.

