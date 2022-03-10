Wynton Marsalis Launches New Concert Experience At JALC Exploring Jazz History In America

This month, Jazz at Lincoln Center and Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis will launch Journey Through Jazz: Fundamentals, a new concert event created and hosted by Marsalis.

An interactive, educational, and family-friendly experience, Marsalis will guide audiences through the evolution of jazz and the blues in America with his own wisdom and humor, paired with music from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) in a rare performance in the intimate Appel Room. Throughout the series, Marsalis and the JLCO will address the fundamentals of jazz, folk, blues, and swing.

The concerts on March 18 and 19 will delve into the JLCO's repertoire with American folk and blues selections from legends Duke Ellington, Dave Brubeck, Leonard Bernstein, Wayne Shorter, and Jelly Roll Morton. Future Journey Through Jazz performances will be announced at a later date.

The Appel Room in Frederick P. Rose Hall is located on Broadway at 60th Street in New York, New York.

Tickets for the Journey Through Jazz in-person and livestream concerts are available for purchase via jazz.org/jtj.

Grand Seiko is the official timekeeper of Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2021-22 season.

Jazz at Lincoln Center's 34th season runs from November 18, 2021 to June 11, 2022. In addition to live concerts throughout Frederick P. Rose Hall, the organization offers webcast performances, in-person and virtual education programs, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis tour dates worldwide, and the release of new Blue Engine Records titles. Concerts during this monumental season re-affirm the art of swing, the engine of musical freedom in jazz. Season concerts honor some of the luminaries of jazz composition rooted in swing-Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, Dave Brubeck, Wayne Shorter, and Jelly Roll Morton-while debuting new works by Cécile McLorin Salvant and Wynton Marsalis.

The complete 2021-22 season is available online: 2022.jazz.org/21-22-season.