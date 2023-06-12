Writer, Professor & Historian Amnon Kabatchnik Pens COURTROOM DRAMAS ON THE STAGE

Legendary drama professor, esteemed historian, celebrated director, and award-winning writer Amnon Kabatchnik has penned an extraordinary new volume in his critically-acclaimed award-winning reference series. Kabatchnik's latest, Courtroom Dramas on the Stage (BearManor Media) is now available wherever fine books are sold in hardcover (ISBN: 979-8887711348, 532 pages, $45.00), trade paper (ISBN: 9797-8-88771-133-1, $35.00), and eBook ($9.95) editions.

While many books about courtroom fiction in film and on television exist, the topic of stage courtroom dramas has been largely ignored-until now. Courtroom Dramas on the Stage endeavors to fill that void.

Created, compiled, and organized by eminently and uniquely qualified expert Amnon Kabatchnik, Courtroom Dramas on the Stage examines a broad cross-spectrum of works-beginning with the first stage trial on record, The Danaid Tetralogy (463 B.C.) by Aeschylus, in which 49 young women are accused of murdering their grooms, their cousins, on their wedding night to avoid incestuous marriage.

In Courtroom Dramas on the Stage, Kabatchnik scrutinizes and analyzes more than fifty plays. Presented chronologically, each entry includes a plot synopsis, pertinent information such as production data, scholarly and critical opinions, as well as biographical sketches of playwrights and key actors and directors.

The first of two volumes, Courtroom Dramas on the Stage is an invaluable, intriguing, indispensable, and meticulously researched guide.

Kabatchnik has earned high critical acclaim for his previous works, including his celebrated Blood on the Stage volumes, which won honors in the Benjamin Franklin Awards, the ForeWord Book of the Year Awards, and the Independent Book Publishers Awards. Among the praise:

Amnon Kabatchnik, now retired, was a professor of theater at SUNY Binghamton, Stanford University, Ohio State University, Florida State University, and Elmira College. Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, Amnon Kabatchnik received his BS degree in theatre and journalism from Boston University where he graduated summa cum laude, and won the Rodgers & Hammerstein Award. Kabatchnik also holds an MFA degree in directing from the Yale School of Drama He directed numerous dramas, comedies, thrillers, and musicals in New York and across the United States. He is the author of Sherlock Holmes on the Stage as well as the seven-volume series Blood on the Stage. Visit Amnon Kabatchnik online at: www.amnonkabatchnik.com

Founded in 2001 and based in Florida, BearManor Media is a leading independent publisher focused on publishing books about Movies, Television, Old Time Radio, Theater, Animation, Circus Performing Arts and previously unpublished scripts. The BearManor Media catalog now features more than 900 outstanding subjects. Visit BearManor Media online at: www.bearmanormedia.com