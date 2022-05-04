World Premiere of Frank Wildhorn's YOUR LIE IN APRIL to Open This Weekend in Tokyo

The world premiere of the musical theater adaptation of Japanese manga Your Lie in April, produced by Toho and Fuji TV, will take place this weekend - May 7th and 8th, 2022 at the Nissay Theatre in Tokyo, Japan - after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its original opening date in July 2020.

With original music by Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Bonnie & Clyde), lyrics by Carly Robyn Green, Tracy Miller, and Wildhorn, and arrangements and orchestrations by Jason Howland (Beautiful, Little Women), the musical based on Naoshi Arakawa's Kodansha manga is directed by Ikko Ueda and written by Riko Sakaguchi.

This world premiere opening comes on the heels of the West End premiere of Wildhorn's Bonnie & Clyde last month, and the world premiere of Wildhorn, Miller and Green's highly acclaimed musical theatre adaptation of Osamu Dazai's No Longer Human in Shanghai in December 2021. The No Longer Human musical tour throughout China has been postponed due to Covid-19.

The team is currently writing The Light of Firenze (based on a Renaissance competition between Leonardo DaVinci and Michelangelo) for OD Company in South Korea, an untitled Houdini musical Broadway and West End writer/director Gordon Greenberg and Viennese playwright Thomas Kahry, and Kung Fu Masters (based on the lives of Bruce Lee and Ip Man) for Joyway in China.

The Your Lie in April musical stars JPop idol Erika Ikuta, Yuta Koseki, Tatsunari Kimura, Fuka Yuzuki, Koki Mizuta, and Takuto Teranishi. The world premiere run will play through May 29th, 2022 in Tokyo and a nationwide Japanese tour will follow in June.

