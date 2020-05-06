World Premiere of Avett Brothers Musical SWEPT AWAY Starring John Gallagher, Jr. Now Scheduled for 2021 at Berkeley Rep

The new musical Swept Away, featuring the music of The Avett Brothers, scheduled to have its world premiere at Berkeley Rep as part of their 2019-20 season, has announced today that the production will be moved to similar dates in the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Berkeley Rep will issue new tickets to current Swept Away ticketholders with the new 2021 performance dates. Ticketholders will be assigned similar seats and dates.

Swept Away is written by Tony Award-winning stage and screen writer John Logan ("Penny Dreadful: City of Angels," Broadway's Moulin Rouge!, Red), will be helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer (American Idiot, Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), and will feature choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann (Hadestown), music arrangements and orchestrations by Chris Miller (Tuck Everlasting) and Brian Usifer (Frozen, Kinky Boots), music direction by Justin Craig (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), scenic design by Tony Award-winner Rachel Hauck (What the Constitution Means to Me), costume design by Tony Award-winner Susan Hilferty (Wicked), lighting design by Tony Award-winner Kevin Adams (American Idiot), and sound design by Tony Award-winner Kai Harada (The Band's Visit).

Swept Away is set in 1888, off the coast of New Bedford, MA. When a violent storm sinks their whaling ship, the four surviving souls - a young man in search of adventure, his older brother who has sworn to protect him, a captain at the end of a long career at sea, and a worldly first mate who has fallen from grace - each face a reckoning: How far will I go to stay alive? And can I live with the consequences?

The cast of Swept Away will remain the same, and will be led by Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr. (Spring Awakening), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Wayne Duvall (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) and Adrian Blake Enscoe (Apple TV+ Dickinson).

Swept Away will be produced by special arrangement with Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock & MWM Live. Casting provided by Jim Carnahan Casting, Inc. and A.Call, Inc. Production Stage Management provided by Lisa Iacucci.

See a message from John Gallagher, Jr. below!





