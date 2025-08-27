World Premiere Of Cybela Clare’s DÉJÀ VU: THE CONUNDRUM OF CASSIE To Debut At Cinema Village September 19

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prism Pictures has announced the world premiere of Déjà Vu: The Conundrum of Cassie, a campy new comedy-thriller from award-winning filmmaker and actress Cybela Clare. The film will debut on September 19, 2025, at New York’s legendary Cinema Village, located at 22 East 12th Street.

The film follows Cassie Cole, a true crime blogger and Dolly Parton wannabe, who lives in New York City with her pet parrot, Rainbow (played by BabyRainbow). Fascinated by a string of unsolved murders, Cassie finds herself becoming an inadvertent witness. When Rainbow is kidnapped by the Russian Mob, Cassie turns to a skeptical detective who had long dismissed her stories—until now. With Cassie’s life in danger, solving the conundrum becomes a race against time.

“Cassie’s got her secrets, her sparkles, and of course her parrot—and now she’s ready for her close-up at Cinema Village,” said writer, director, and star Cybela Clare. “I can’t wait for audiences to laugh, gasp, and maybe even get a little déjà vu of their own.”

Cybela Clare is known for her internationally acclaimed series ETs Among Us and feature films Birds Eye View and Animal Magnetism. Her work has streamed in 183 countries across Amazon Prime Video, Gaia, and dozens of other platforms. An Ivy League graduate and former drama tutor at Harvard University, Clare is fluent in six languages and is a member of the Explorers Club. Her films often weave in her experiences documenting global wildlife rescues.

The film stars Clare alongside Herbert Gould, Johnny Zito, Erin T. Allen, Ego Mikitas, Lazar Karov, Margo Goldstein, and BabyRainbow. The creative team includes cinematography by Alexander Krutenkov, with Michael Slack as head of production. Clare and Slack produce with Prism Pictures, joined by associate producer Lawrence Oliver Cherry.

Tickets for Déjà Vu: The Conundrum of Cassie are available now through Fandango.

The premiere marks the first in Clare’s trilogy, with The Peril of Pauline set to debut October 17.