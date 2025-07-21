World Music Institute Celebrates 40th Anniversary With 2025â€“2026 Season Launch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The World Music Institute is celebrating 40 years of global music and dance in New York City with a vibrant 2025â€“2026 season, officially launching this fall. In honor of its milestone anniversary, WMI will present a dynamic blend of new discoveries, returning favorites, and special programming that pays tribute to its founders, legacy artists, and ongoing mission to connect cultures through music.

Season highlights include a festive opener at Bryant Park with Sunny Jainâ€™s Wild East, the U.S. premiere of Chandrika Tandonâ€™s Divine Ecstasy at The Town Hall, and the return of Portuguese fado star Mariza at BAM. Additional programming, ticketing details, and the full season lineup can be found at www.worldmusicinstitute.org.

"We are thrilled to announce the first half of our 2025â€“2026 season," said WMI Executive Director Gaby Sappington. "In recognition of this joyful occasion we've added a Legacy Series featuring artists who've been a vital part of our history, and curated a program that reflects our commitment to building bridges through music and dance."

Also launching this year is the new Sacred Sounds of Healing Series, supported by GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, businesswoman, and philanthropist Chandrika Tandon. The series will spotlight artists, cross-cultural collaborations, and interactive events rooted in spiritual and ethnic healing traditions.

"MANY CULTURES â€“ ONE WORLD remains our motto as we honor the original vision of WMI's founders Robert and Helene Browning," added Sappington. "We proudly carry that vision forwardâ€”enriching New York's cultural landscape by providing affordable access to meaningful cultural programming and promoting appreciation of global traditions. Here's to the next 40 years of traditional and contemporary world music and dance!"