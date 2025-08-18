World Music Institute And The Town Hall to Present Chandrika Tandon: DIVINE ECSTASY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2025 Grammy-winner and two-time Grammy-nominee Chandrika Tandon will present Divine Ecstasy at The Town Hall, with an ensemble of instrumental and vocal musicians. In this concert, she will unveil her upcoming August 2025 release, Soul Ecstasy, with songs from her other albums, for an evening of storytelling, chanting, and audience participation.

While she had a deep love for music since childhood, Chandrika's career as a global business leader kept her from pursuing that passion until a crisis of spirit motivated her to once again make it a central focus of her life. She is now dedicated to elevating human happiness through music and education-working on the dual prongs of emotional and economic well-being.

For two decades, she has explored mantras through music, bringing them to the world using a pristine classical raga base and applying ancient Vedic wisdom to our times with chanting. She has received thousands of messages from listeners who have experienced profound healing effects, from the easing of physical pain to the quelling of addiction. Her album Soul Call received a Grammy nomination, and her most recent album Triveni won a Grammy for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album. Her Soul Ecstasy continues this tradition.

Chandrika has made ancient Sanskrit mantras and slokas accessible to wide audiences through her work with community and school choirs, including her current work as Artist-in-Residence for the award-winning Young People's Chorus of New York City. She has performed at the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and Washington DC's National Mall.

The Sacred Sounds of Healing series is made possible with the generous support of Chandrika Tandon.