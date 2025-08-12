Works & Process to Present Lar Lubovitch: Art Of The Solo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process will present Lar Lubovitch: Art of the Solo on Sunday, September 7, 2025 at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater at 3 PM and 7 PM. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased now.

With a career spanning over six decades, choreographer Lar Lubovitch presents his unique solo creations. Works & Process invites Lubovitch to assemble a cast of dancers to perform his dancing portraits and discuss his creative process. The program features dancers Craig D. Black Jr., Hubbard Street Dance Chicago; Adrian Danchig-Waring, New York City Ballet; and Ashley Green, Jacquelin Harris, and Jesse Obremski, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Learn the stories behind each dance and celebrate this choreographer's profound influence and contributions to the art form.

Continue the conversation at a post-performance reception in the rotunda following the 7 PM performance.