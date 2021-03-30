Works & Process Presents TRAPPED by Tatiana Desardouin, Performed Live By Passion Fruit Dance Company

The performing arts series Works & Process at the Guggenheim has announced the return of live performances with Trapped by Tatiana Desardouin, performed by Passion Fruit Dance Company on April 11, 2021 at 8 PM in The Solomon R. Guggenheim's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda. This reduced-capacity event will be among the first indoor performances the state has permitted since it closed venues due to the pandemic a year ago, reaching a milestone in the recovery of the city's cultural sector. Tickets will go on sale 72 hours before each performance: https://www.guggenheim.org/event/event_series/works-process.

Trapped by Tatiana Desardouin, performed by Passion Fruit Dance Company

Dedicated to women, Trapped, by choreographer Tatiana Desardouin, serves as an invitation to unfold, release, and remove mental blocks. The work is a testimony from women of different backgrounds and stories who are willing to reveal their pain and paths to joy. By offering up personal experiences, their hope is to inspire other women. Dancers include Desardouin with LaTasha Barnes, Mai Lê Hô, Nubian Nene, Lauriane Ogay, and Gyeun Jeong Aka Soo. Music production by Saadiq Bolden aka Saadiq The Last Musician and videographer and music editing by Loreto "Still1" Jamlig.

Passion Fruit Dance Company is a New York based street/club dance theater and educational company. Founded, directed, and choreographed by Tatiana Desardouin, with core members Mai Lê Hô and Lauriane Ogay, the company promotes the authenticity of street and clubbing dance styles, and celebrates Black culture and its contribution to society while also highlighting and exploring different social issues in their Desardouin pieces. Passion Fruit Dance Company uses the prism of hip-hop and house cultures, and socially-engaged art projects to provide tools for communities and generations in their healing process or for those in search of a release outlet and confidence-building environment.

This Works & Process commission will be developed in a bubble residency at Bridge Street Theatre.

Works & Process bubble residencies and Works & Process reopening performances are made possible through the generosity of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, and Stephen Kroll Reidy. With the return of live events, the Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions series will conclude. This initiative was launched in March 2020 and has provided $150,000 in financial support to artists during the most uncertain of times. A total of 85 WPA Virtual Commissions will have premiered, providing a platform and compensation for over three hundred artists.

About Works & Process Bubble Performances

Evening performances will take place at 8 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. Select projects will be featured in matinee performances at Restart Stages, made possible by Jody and John Arnhold, Arnhold Dance Innovation Fund and First Republic Bank. Restart Stages at Lincoln Center is made possible by Stavros Niarchos Foundation-Lincoln Center Agora Initiative. Major support provided by First Republic Bank. Works & Process daytime performances will be presented under the umbrella of the NY PopsUp Festival on March 20, 30, and 31. NY PopsUp is committed to the safe re-opening of New York venues with the protocols that have been established by the New York State Department of Health (DOH).

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

Since 1984, New Yorkers have been able to see, hear, and meet the most acclaimed artists in the world, in an intimate setting unlike any other. Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, has championed new works and offered audiences unprecedented access to generations of leading creators and performers. Traditionally, most performances took place in the Guggenheim's intimate Frank Lloyd Wright-designed 273-seat Peter B. Lewis Theater. In 2017, Works & Process established a new residency and commissioning program, inviting artists to create new works, made in and for the iconic Guggenheim rotunda. In 2020, Works & Process Artists (WPA) Virtual Commissions was created to financially support artists and nurture their creative process during the pandemic. To forge a path for artists to safely gather, create, and perform during the pandemic, in summer 2020, Works & Process pioneered and produced a series of bubble residencies that will continue into 2021. Lead funding for the 2020-21 Works & Process season is provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, with additional support from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Ford Foundation, the Christian Humann Foundation, Leon Levy Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, NYC COVID-19 Response and Impact Fund, Stephen Kroll Reidy, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and Evelyn Sharp Foundation, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Find more information at worksandprocess.org.

Restart Stages is a sweeping initiative that will create ten outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces-an outdoor performing arts center-as well as other outdoor civic venues to help kickstart the performing arts sector and contribute to the revival of New York City. The project is made possible by the generous support of the Lincoln Center Board of Directors and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) as part of the SNF-Lincoln Center Agora Initiative, a collaboration that reimagines and reactivates public space for a new era. As one of New York City's leading arts institutions and an anchor of its cultural and public life, Lincoln Center is embarking on this effort as a symbol of its commitment to the city, and to an equitable revitalization which elevates all New Yorkers. Restart Stages is a major, public-facing component of its broader effort to provide resources in this moment not just to Lincoln Center's resident companies, but to the performing arts community as a whole-helping get artists back to work and supporting institutions from Brooklyn to the Bronx to engage their communities in the elevating power of the arts. Designed with expert advice from medical and public health professionals, Restart Stages will create a safe, welcoming, accessible, and dynamic environment for arts and community organizations from across New York City, including Lincoln Center resident companies. Restart Stages is being developed in coordination with NY State PopsUp, part of Governor Cuomo's New York Arts Revival, in a partnership to help extend reach of the initiative far beyond Lincoln Center's campus.

NY PopsUp is an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the public) that will intersect with the daily lives of New Yorkers, as announced by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. This series of events, intended to revitalize the spirit and emotional well-being of New York citizens with the energy of live performance while jumpstarting New York's struggling live entertainment sector, is a private/public partnership overseen by producers Scott Rudin and Jane Rosenthal, in coordination with the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) and Empire State Development (ESD). The programming for NY PopsUp is curated by the interdisciplinary artist Zack Winokur, in partnership with a hand-selected council of artistic advisors who represent the diversity of New York's dynamic performing arts scene and artistic communities.