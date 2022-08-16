Words From The Wings: A STRANGE LOOP's Antwayn Hopper Reminisces on the Show's Tony Win and More!

Click Here for More on Words from the Wings

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines!

Today we're chatting with Antwayn Hopper of A Strange Loop! Antwayn shared his memories of the show's Tony win, and more! Check out his answers below!

What's the first thing you do when you arrive to the theatre?

The first thing I do upon arriving at the Lyceum Theater is greet Charlotte, the backstage door attendant! Then... sign-in action!

What's the last thing you do before you go on stage?

The last thing I do before going on stage is greet everyone backstage with a good "Have great Show!" and then...on to a quick stretch or a quick pump utilizing push-ups, core work and breathing exercises!

What's your must-have backstage snack?

My must have backstage snack is a protein shake with an energy boost! #VegansTheBest!

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

A part of my pre-show ritual is getting to the theater 2 hrs before curtain and doing my makeup in silence or sometimes with an audible book playing "Baldwin" ..or maybe even music accompanying! This settles me into myself and allows me to focus on bringing Thought #6 into this world.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

My 5 must have's in my dressing room are and will always be Comb/Hair-Pik, woodend brush for beard, mascara+brush, a jet black eyeliner pencil, and Body Oil!

What's your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

My favorite moment to watch from the wings is watching my fellow Thoughts love on Usher during TODAY, as they introduce an aspect of Usher's life...like "Self Loathing" and "Financial Faggotry" etc! Each different and unique...really makes ya thank your lucky stars to be blessed enough to get to share the stage and love of art with every one of them, eight times a week!

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

My fave backstage moment would have to be at The 2022 Tony Awards! Michael R. Jackson won BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL as his cast stood behind the curtain at Radio City Music Hall awaiting to perform "Intermission Song!" and to hear his name be called and then we all FLIP-OUT! TOGETHER! The 6 years I have been a part of this show....That moment, really was full circle. And then...the curtain went up and.....

Check out photos of Antwayn at the theatre below! Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

About Antwayn Hopper

Broadway: Hair. Select Off-Bway/NY: Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop (Playwrights Horizons), The Loophole (NY Public), Civil War Christmas (NYTW), and This Ain't No Disco (NYSF). Select Regional: A Ghost in Satin (Williamstown), Nick's Flamingo Grill (Alliance), Camino Real (Goodman), The Brothers Size (Old Globe), Rent (Syracuse Stage), Jesus Christ Superstar (Lyric Opera House), Smokey Joe's Cafe (New Theatre). Film/TV: A Thousand and One, Girl Most Likely, Citizen Zero, "The Knick," "The Blacklist," "Royal Pains," "Z: The Beginning Of Everything," "Shades of Blue," "A Gifted Man," the voice of Shadow in Tear, Suture, Scab (to be released 2022). Recordings/In Concert: The Double Threat Trio (Demo, PCLO), Muscles: The Sun God (Jim Rado, Steve Margoshes), Voices in Ohio with The Bengsons (Ars Nova), Showboat (Carnegie Hall). Trained at the School of Drama at Carnegie Mellon. Obie 2020 & a Craig Noel Award (The Brothers Size).

About A Strange Loop

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.