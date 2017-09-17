Winners Announced for 69th Primetime EMMY AWARDS

The 69th Annual EMMY AWARDS take place tonight, Sunday, September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles and will air live coast-to-coast on CBS. Stephen Colbert, who emcees the network's THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT will serve as host of the annual event. Once again, the Emmys will be produced by White Cherry Entertainment, with Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner serving as executive producers, Weiss as the director, and Chris Licht as the producer.

COMEDY

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"Atlanta"

"Black-ish"

"Master of None"

"Modern Family"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"Veep" **WINNER**

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Pamela Adlon ("Better Things")

Jane Fonda ("Grace and Frankie")

Allison Janney ("Mom")

Ellie Kemper ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep") **WINNER**

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie")

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Aziz Ansari ("Master of None")

Zach Galifianakis ("Baskets")

Donald Glover ("Atlanta") **WINNER**

William H. Macy ("Shameless")

Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent")

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Vanessa Bayer ("Saturday Night Live")

Anna Chlumsky ("Veep")

Kathryn Hahn ("Transparent")

Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live")

Judith Light ("Transparent")

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live") **WINNER**

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Louie Anderson ("Baskets")

Alec Baldwin ("Saturday Night Live") **WINNER**

Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")

Ty Burrell ("Modern Family")

Tony Hale ("Veep")

Matt Walsh ("Veep")

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Becky Ann Baker ("Girls")

Angela Bassett ("Master of None")

Carrie Fisher ("Catastrophe")

Melissa McCarthy ("Saturday Night Live") **WINNER**

Wanda Sykes ("Black-ish")

Kristen Wiig ("Saturday Night Live")

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed ("Girls")

Dave Chappelle ("Saturday Night Live") **WINNER**

Tom Hanks ("Saturday Night Live"

Hugh Laurie ("Veep")

Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Saturday Night Live")

Matthew Rhys ("Girls")

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

Donald Glover, "B.A.N." ("Atlanta") **WINNER**

Jamie Babbit, "Intellectual Property" ("Silicon Valley")

Mike Judge, "Server Error" ("Silicon Valley")

Morgan Sackett, "Blurb" ("Veep")

David Mandel, "Groundbreaking" ("Veep")

Dale Stern, "Justice" ("Veep")

BEST COMEDY WRITING

Donald Glover, "B.A.N." ("Atlanta")

Stephen Glover, "Streets on Lock" ("Atlanta")

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, "Thanksgiving" ("Master of None") **WINNER**

Alec Berg, "Success Failure" ("Silicon Valley")

Billy Kimball, "Georgia" ("Veep")

David Mandel, "Groundbreaking" ("Veep")

DRAMA

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale" **WINNER**

"House of Cards"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Viola Davis ("How to Get Away with Murder")

Claire Foy ("The Crown")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale") **WINNER**

Keri Russell ("The Americans")

Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld")

Robin Wright ("House of Cards")

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us") **WINNER**

Anthony Hopkins ("Westworld")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Matthew Rhys ("The Americans")

Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan")

Kevin Spacey ("House of Cards")

Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is us")

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba ("Orange is the New Black")

Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things")

Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid's Tale") **WINNER**

Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us")

Thandie Newton ("Westworld")

Samira Wiley ("The Handmaid's Tale")

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")

David Harbour ("Stranger Things")

Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us")

Michael Kelly ("House of Cards")

John Lithgow ("The Crown") **WINNER**

Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland")

Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Alexis Bledel ("The Handmaid's Tale") **WINNER**

Laverne Cox ("Orange is the New Black")

Ann Dowd ("The Leftovers")

Shannon Purser ("Stranger Things")

Cicely Tyson ("How to Get Away with Murder")

Alison Wright ("The Americans")

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Hank Azaria ("Ray Donovan")

Brian Tyree Henry ("This Is Us")

Gerald McRaney ("This Is Us") **WINNER**

Ben Mendelsohn ("Bloodline")

Denis O'Hare ("This Is Us")

BD Wong ("Mr. Robot")

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

Vince Gilligan, "Witness" ("Better Call Saul")

Stephen Daldry, "Hyde Park Corner" ("The Crown")

Reed Morano, "Offred (Pilot)"("The Handmaid's Tale") **WINNER**

Kate Dennis, "The Bridge"("The Handmaid's Tale")

Lesli Linka Glatter, "America First"("Homeland")

The Duffer Brothers, "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers" ("Stranger Things")

Jonathan Nolan, "The Bicameral Mind" ("Westworld")

BEST DRAMA WRITING

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, "The Soviet Division" ("The Americans")

Gordon Smith, "Chicanery" ("Better Call Saul")

Peter Morgan, "Assassins" ("The Crown")

Bruce Miller, "Offred (Pilot)" ("The Handmaid's Tale") **WINNER**

The Duffer Brothers, "Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers" ("Stranger Things")

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, "The Bicameral Mind" ("Westworld")

MOVIE/MINI

BEST LIMITED SERIES

"Big Little Lies" **WINNER**

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"Genius"

"The Night Of"

BEST TV MOVIE

"Black Mirror: San Junipero" **WINNER**

"Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love"

"The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks"

"Sherlock: The Lying Detective"

"The Wizard of Lies"

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Carrie Coon ("Fargo")

Felicity Huffman ("American Crime")

Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies") **WINNER**

Jessica Lange ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Reese Witherspoon ("Big Little Lies")

Susan Sarandon ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Riz Ahmed ("The Night Of") **WINNER**

Benedict Cumberbatch ("Sherlock: The Lying Detective")

Robert De Niro ("The Wizard of Lies")

Ewan McGregor ("Fargo")

Geoffrey Rush ("Genius")

John Turturro ("The Night Of")

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Judy Davis ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies") **WINNER**

Jackie Hoffman ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Regina King ("American Crime")

Michelle Pfeiffer ("The Wizard of Lies")

Shailene Woodley ("Big Little Lies")

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

Bill Camp ("The Night Of")

Alfred Molina ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Alexander Skarsgard ("Big Little Lies") **WINNER**

David Thewlis ("Fargo")

Stanley Tucci ("Feud: Bette and Joan")

Michael Kenneth Williams ("The Night Of")

REALITY/VARIETY

BEST REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice" **WINNER**

BEST REALITY HOST

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg ("Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party")

Gordon Ramsay ("MasterChef Junior")

Alec Baldwin ("Match Game")

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn ("Project Runway")

RuPaul Charles ("RuPaul's Drag Race") **WINNER**

W. Kamau Bell ("United Shades of America")

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" **WINNER**

"Late Late Show with James Corden"

"Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Real Time with Bill Maher"

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

"Billy on the Street"

"Documentary Now"

"Drunk History"

"Portlandia"

"Saturday Night Live" **WINNER**

"Tracey Ullman's Show"

