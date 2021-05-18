Wingspace Theatrical Design Presents Free Virtual Salon With  United Scenic Artists Local #829

As part of their free virtual salon series, Wingspace Theatrical Design will present a conversation with United Scenic Artists Local #829 National Business Agent Carl Mulert and Business Rep for Live Performance Cathy Kwon moderated by Broadway associate designer Meredith Ries.

The conversation on May 20 at 7:00pm will touch on the state of the industry, re-opening plans, the new Off-Broadway agreement, and questions from the Zoom audience. Reservations are strongly encouraged and are available here.

A recording of the salon will be available on the Wingspace Facebook page for a limited time following live broadcast.

Cathy Kwon recently joined USA Local 829 as the Business Representative of Live Performance after working as a Company Manager on Broadway for the past several years. Most recently, she was the Company Manager of the Broadway musical Diana and has also worked on the Broadway productions of American Utopia, King Kong, Miss Saigon, Holiday Inn, Bright Star, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Hands on a Hardbody, Scandalous, Private Lives, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Promises, Promises and The Phantom of the Opera. Prior to moving to New York, she also worked in Company Management at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California after receiving her degree in Communications and Theatre from The University of California, San Diego.

Carl Mulert has worked in the entertainment business for 40 years in a career that has focused on the care and support of artists and how to provide better working conditions for those artists and their families. He has worked for non-profits as a theatre manager; as a literary and designer's agent; and currently he serves as National Business Agent at United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE. In his role as Business Rep for Live Performance, he was able to combine his negotiation skills with his intimate knowledge of not-for-profits and the design process. In his 9 years as head of the Live Performance Department, he has been involved in contract negotiations with The Broadway League, LORT, the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Ballet, Houston Grand Opera, San Francisco Opera and the Ahmanson Theatre among others in a department that oversees and enforces over 20 individual Collective Bargaining Agreements. He most recently he helped organize the first ever Collective Bargaining Agreement for Designers Off Broadway. In 2014 he managed a Designer Organizing campaign which brought in over 400 new members. In 202, he was elected by acclimation to his current position of National Business Agent where he oversees all crafts and agreements represented by USA 829. He has studied Labor Law at the Cornell University Institute for Labor Relations, attended the IATSE Officer Institute and is a graduate of the New York State AFL-CIO/Cornell Union Leadership Institute.