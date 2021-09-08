Win Two Tickets to St. Louis Rep's DREAMING ZENZILE

Five lucky winners will receive two tickets to St. Louis Rep's production of Dreaming Zenzile starring Somi Kakoma as Miriam Makeba. The tickets will be good for any performance during the week of September 13 to September 16.

Get all the info on the show here.

The contest closes on Sunday, September 12 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

At her final concert, South African musical legend and activist Miriam Makeba delivers the performance of her life, raising the conscience and the consciousness of a people. But the ancestors are calling-transporting her through the music and fractured memories of her past on a spiritual journey of reconciliation. Written and performed by Grammy-nominated international music sensation Somi Kakoma, this world-premiere musical is an electrifying portrait of a revolutionary artist's singular voice and vision.