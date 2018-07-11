Will Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty Get Blonde for the BOMBSHELL Musical?

Ladies and gentleman, the Bombshell musical is still on! This evening, producer Craig Zadan tweeted about the Broadway-bound endeavor adding what may be an exciting twist!

In his tweet, Zadan not only confirmed development of the project, but hinted that series stars Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee may have something to do with it!

Check out Craig's tweet below and see for yourself! Will the Karen and Ivy feud continue? Will we get TWO Marilyns for the price of one? Alternating Marilyns? Only time will tell!

Anyone missing our stars of @Smash? When we eventually bring #Bombshell to Broadway as a new Broadway musical, hopefully they'll be back where they belong. Be patient. We & our team are working on it. pic.twitter.com/rBqklZsoOG - Craig Zadan (@craigzadan) July 11, 2018

Back in June of 2015, following an Actors Fund benefit concert featuring the music of BOMBSHELL, Universal Stage Productions announced plans to begin development on the show as a stage musical, with NBC's live musical producing duo Craig Zadan and Neil Meron attached.

Now, NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt - who has produced Broadway's Tony-winning DEAR EVAN HANSEN, as well as SOMETHING ROTTEN! and A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - has signed on for the project.

As Broadway World previously reported, the musical will feature music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

BOMBSHELL, created by Theresa Rebeck, features the Emmy-nominated songs "Let Me Be Your Star" and "Hang the Moon." The one-night-only concert with BOMBSHELL's original songs included the show's original stars Christian Borle, Will Chase, Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee and Debra Messing, as well as Jaime Cepero, Brian d'Arcy James, Ann Harada, Jeremy Jordan, Donna McKechnie, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Wesley Taylor.

The televised musical drama series SMASH which spawned the concept has maintained cult-favorite status in the years since its cancelation and continues to grow in popularity among its legions of fans.

Photo Credit: MARK SELIGER / NBC.

