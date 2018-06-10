Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON
Who Will Win at the 2018 Tony Awards? We Compare Year By Year!
The 72nd Annual Tony Awards are this Sunday June 10th at 8/9c hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles. It's the biggest award show of the Broadway season and it closes out a long awards season for Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals and plays. We can't help but wonder what chances this year's Best Musical and Best Play nominees have of taking home the ultimate prize...
BroadwayWorld has rounded up the winners of the Tony Awards, the Drama Desk Awards, the Drama League Awards and the Outer Critics Circle Awards for the last fifty years to compare winners year by year.
Note: N/A denotes either there was no award given out or the award show didn't exist at that point in time.
|Year
|Category
|Tony
|Drama Desk
|Drama League
|OCC
|2018
|Musical
|?
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|The Band's Visit
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|Play
|?
|Admissions*
|Harry Potter and The Cursed Child
|Harry Potter and The Cursed Child
|2017
|Musical
|Dear Evan Hansen
|Come From Away
|Dear Evan Hansen
|Come From Away
|Play
|Oslo
|Oslo
|Oslo
|Oslo
|2016
|Musical
|Hamilton
|Shuffle Along
|Hamilton
|Bright Star
|Play
|The Humans
|The Humans
|The Humans
|The Humans
|2015
|Musical
|Fun Home
|Hamilton
|An American in Paris
|An American in Paris
|Play
|The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
|The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
|The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
|The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
|2014
|Musical
|A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
|A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
|A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
|A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
|Play
|All the Way
|All the Way
|All the Way
|All the Way
|2013
|Musical
|Kinky Boots
|Matilda
|Kinky Boots
|Kinky Boots
|Play
|Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
|Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
|Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
|Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
|2012
|Musical
|Once
|Once
|Once
|Once
|Play
|Clybourne Park
|Tribes
|Other Desert Cities
|One Man, Two Guvnors
|2011
|Musical
|The Book of Mormon
|The Book of Mormon
|The Book of Mormon
|The Book of Mormon
|Play
|War Horse
|War Horse
|War Horse
|War Horse
|2010
|Musical
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Sondheim on Sondheim
|Memphis
|Play
|Red
|Red
|Red
|Red
|2009
|Musical
|Billy Elliot
|Billy Elliot
|Billy Elliot
|Billy Elliot
|Play
|God of Carnage
|Ruined
|God of Carnage
|God of Carnage
|2008
|Musical
|In the Heights
|Passing Strange
|A Catered Affair
|Xanadu and Young Frankenstein
|Play
|August: Osage County
|August: Osage County
|August: Osage County
|August: Osage County
|2007
|Musical
|Spring Awakening
|Spring Awakening
|Spring Awakening
|Spring Awakening
|Play
|The Coast of Utopia
|The Coast of Utopia
|The Coast of Utopia
|The Coast of Utopia
|2006
|Musical
|Jersey Boys
|The Drowsy Chaperone
|Jersey Boys
|Jersey Boys
|Play
|The History Boys
|The History Boys
|The History Boys
|The History Boys
|2005
|Musical
|Spamalot
|Spamalot
|Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
|Spamalot
|Play
|Doubt
|Doubt
|Doubt
|Doubt
|2004
|Musical
|Avenue Q
|Wicked
|Wicked
|Wicked
|Play
|I Am My Own Wife
|I Am My Own Wife
|I Am My Own Wife
|I Am My Own Wife
|2003
|Musical
|Hairspray
|Hairspray
|Hairspray
|Hairspray
|Play
|Take Me Out
|Take Me Out
|Take Me Out
|Take Me Out
|2002
|Musical
|Thoroughly Modern Millie
|Thoroughly Modern Millie
|Urinetown
|Urinetown and The Dazzle
|Play
|The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
|The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? and Metamorphoses
|Metamorphoses
|The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?
|2001
|Musical
|The Producers
|The Producers
|The Producers
|The Producers
|Play
|Proof
|Proof
|Proof
|Proof
|2000
|Musical
|Contact
|Contact
|Contact
|Contact
|Play
|Copenhagen
|Copenhagen
|Copenhagen
|Copenhagen
|1999
|Musical
|Fosse
|Parade
|Fosse
|Fosse
|Play
|Side Man
|Wit
|Wit
|Not About Nightingales
|1998
|Musical
|The Lion King
|Ragtime
|Ragtime
|Ragtime
|Play
|'Art'
|The Beauty Queen of Leenane
|The Beauty Queen of Leenane
|The Beauty Queen of Leenane
|1997
|Musical
|Titanic
|The Life
|The Life
|The Life
|Play
|The Lasy Night of Ballyhoo
|How I Learned to Drive
|The Last Night of Ballyhoo
|The Last Night of Ballyhoo
|1996
|Musical
|Rent
|Rent
|Rent
|Victor/Victoria
|Play
|Master Class
|Master Class
|Seven Guitars
|Master Class
|1995
|Musical
|Sunset Boulevard
|Show Boat
|N/A
|Sunset Boulevard
|Play
|Love! Valour! Compassion!
|Love! Valour! Compassion!
|N/A
|Love! Valour! Compassion!
|1994
|Musical
|Passion
|Passion
|N/A
|Kiss of the Spider Woman
|Play
|Angels in America: Perestroika
|Angels in America: Perestroika
|N/A
|Angels in America: Perestroika
|1993
|Musical
|Kiss of the Spider Woman
|Kiss of the Spider Woman
|N/A
|The Who's Tommy
|Play
|Angels in America: Millennium Approaches
|Angels in America: Millennium Approaches
|N/A
|The Sisters Rosenswig
|1992
|Musical
|Crazy for You
|Crazy for You
|N/A
|Crazy for You
|Play
|Dancing at Lughnasa
|Marvin's Room
|N/A
|Dancing at Lughnasa
|1991
|Musical
|The Will Rogers Follies
|The Secret Garden
|N/A
|Miss Saigon
|Play
|Lost in Yonkers
|Lost in Yonkers
|N/A
|Lost in Yonkers
|1990
|Musical
|City of Angels
|City of Angels
|N/A
|City of Angels
|Play
|The Grapes of Wrath
|The Piano Lesson
|N/A
|The Grapes of Wrath
|1989
|Musical
|Jerome Robbins' Broadway
|Jerome Robbins' Broadway
|N/A
|Jerome Robbins' Broadway
|Play
|The Heidi Chronicles
|The Heidi Chronicles
|N/A
|The Heidi Chronicles
|1988
|Musical
|The Phantom of the Opera
|Into the Woods
|N/A
|The Phantom of the Opera
|Play
|M. Butterfly
|M. Butterfly
|N/A
|M. Butterfly
|1987
|Musical
|Les Miserables
|Les Miserables
|N/A
|Les Miserables
|Play
|Fences
|Fences
|N/A
|Fences
|1986
|Musical
|The Mystery of Edwin Drood
|The Mystery of Edwin Drood
|N/A
|The Mystery of Edwin Drood
|Play
|I'm Not Rappaport
|A Lie of the Mind
|N/A
|I'm Not Rappaport
|1985
|Musical
|Big River
|N/A
|N/A
|Sunday in the Park with George
|Play
|Biloxi Blues
|As Is
|N/A
|Biloxi Blues
|1984
|Musical
|La Cage aux Folles
|Sunday in the Park with George
|N/A
|La Cage aux Folles
|Play
|The Real Thing
|The Real Thing
|N/A
|The Real Thing
|1983
|Musical
|Cats
|Little Shop of Horrors
|N/A
|Cats
|Play
|Torch Song Trilogy
|Torch Song Trilogy
|N/A
|Brighton Beach Memoirs
|1982
|Musical
|Nine
|Nine
|N/A
|Nine
|Play
|The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby
|"Master Harold"... and the Boys
|N/A
|"Master Harold"... and the Boys
|1981
|Musical
|42nd Street
|The Pirates of Penzance
|N/A
|N/A
|Play
|Amadeus
|Amadeus
|N/A
|Amadeus
|1980
|Musical
|Evita
|Evita
|N/A
|Barnum
|Play
|Children of a Lesser God
|Children of a Lesser God
|N/A
|Children of a Lesser God
|1979
|Musical
|Sweeney Todd
|Sweeney Todd
|N/A
|Sweeney Todd
|Play
|The Elephant Man
|The Elephant Man
|N/A
|The Elephant Man
|1978
|Musical
|Ain't Misbehavin'
|Ain't Misbehavin'
|N/A
|N/A
|Play
|Da
|Da
|N/A
|Da
|1977
|Musical
|Annie
|Annie
|N/A
|Annie
|Play
|The Shadow Box
|A Texas Trilogy and Otherwise Engaged
|N/A
|N/A
|1976
|Musical
|A Chorus Line
|A Chorus Line
|N/A
|N/A
|Play
|Travesties
|Streamers
|N/A
|N/A
|1975
|Musical
|The Wiz
|The Wiz
|N/A
|N/A
|Play
|Equus
|Equus and Same Time, Next Year
|N/A
|Equus
|1974
|Musical
|Raisin
|N/A
|N/A
|Candide
|Play
|The River Niger
|N/A
|N/A
|A Moon for the Misbegotten and Noel Coward in Two Keys
|1973
|Musical
|A Little Night Music
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Play
|The Championship Season
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1972
|Musical
|Two Gentlemen of Verona
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Play
|Sticks and Bones
|N/A
|N/A
|Sticks and Bones and That Championship Season
|1971
|Musical
|Company
|N/A
|N/A
|Follies and No, No, Nanette
|Play
|Sleuth
|N/A
|N/A
|A Midsummer Night's Dram
|1970
|Musical
|Applause
|N/A
|N/A
|Company
|Play
|Borstal Boy
|N/A
|N/A
|Child's Play
|1969
|Musical
|1776
|N/A
|N/A
|Zorba
|Play
|The Great White Hope
|N/A
|N/A
|Little Murders/ Cop Out
|1968
|Musical
|Hallelujah, Baby!
|N/A
|N/A
|George M! and Your Own Thing
|Play
|Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
|N/A
|N/A
|Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead and The Price
