Who Will Take Home GOLDEN GLOBES? Winners List Updating Live!

Award-winning comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in film and television. The telecast airs live coast to coast tonight, Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. PST/8-11 p.m. EST on NBC.

Nominees for this year's awards include "Hamilton," "The Prom," "One Night in Miami," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and many more.

Lin-Manuel Miranda was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Drama for his role in "Hamilton," which was filmed live and released on Disney Plus earlier this year. The film was also nominated for Best Picture - Comedy or Musical.

James Corden took home a nomination for his role in "The Prom," which was also nominated in the larger category for Best Picture - Comedy or Musical.

Regina King was nominated for Best Director for her debut film adaptation of "One Night in Miami," which stars Leslie Odom Jr. Odom also took home a nomination for his leading performance as the legendary Sam Cooke.

Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman were both nominated in Leading Actor categories for their powerhouse performances in the film adaptation of August Wilson's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

We will be updating our list as winners are announced tonight; winners are marked **WINNER**.

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINEES

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

"The Great" (Hulu)

"Schitt's Creek" (CBC) **WINNER**

"Emily in Paris" (Netflix)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Josh O'Connor ("The Crown")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Al Pacino ("Hunters")

Matthew Rhys ("Perry Mason")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett ("Mrs. America")

Shira Haas ("Unorthodox")

Nicole Kidman ("The Undoing")

Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit")

Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Normal People")

Best Director - Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")

David Fincher, "Mank" (Netflix)

Regina King, "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

Michelle Pfeiffer ("French Exit")

Anya Taylor-Joy ("Emma")

Kate Hudson ("Music")

Rosamund Pike ("I Care a Lot")

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")

Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")

Gary Oldman ("Mank")

Tahar Rahim ("The Mauritanian")

Best Television Series - Drama

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Lovecraft Country" (HBO Max)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Ratched" (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Emma Corrin ("The Crown") **WINNER**

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Sarah Paulson ("Ratched")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston ("Your Honor")

Jeff Daniels ("The Comey Rule")

Hugh Grant ("The Undoing")

Ethan Hawke ("The Good Lord Bird")

Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True") **WINNER**

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")

James Corden ("The Prom")

Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton")

Dev Patel ("The Personal History of David Copperfield")

Andy Samberg ("Palm Springs")

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")

Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday")

Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")

Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")

Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")

Best Motion Picture - Drama

"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

"Mank" (Netflix)

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") **WINNER**

Jared Leto ("The Little Things")

Bill Murray ("On the Rocks")

Leslie Odom, Jr. ("One Night in Miami")

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat

"Tenet" (Warner Bros.) - Ludwig Göransson

"News of the World" (Universal Pictures) - James Newton Howard

"Mank" (Netflix) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

"Soul" (Pixar) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste **WINNER**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins ("Emily in Paris")

Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")

Elle Fanning ("The Great")

Jane Levy ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist")

Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek") **WINNER**

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Normal People" (Hulu/BBC)

"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)

"Small Axe" (Amazon Studios/BBC)

"The Undoing" (HBO)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega ("Small Axe") **WINNER**

Brendan Gleeson ("The Comey Rule")

Dan Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Jim Parsons ("Hollywood")

Donald Sutherland ("The Undoing")

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (Amazon Studios)

"Hamilton" (Walt Disney Pictures)

"Palm Springs" (Neon)

"Music"

"The Prom" (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")

Olivia Colman ("The Father")

Jodie Foster ("The Mauritanian")

Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")

Helena Zengel ("News of the World")

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

"Another Round" (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

"La Llorona" (Shudder)

"The Life Ahead" (Netflix)

"Minari" (A24)

"Two of Us"

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)

"Mank" (Netflix)

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) **WINNER**

"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)

"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")

Nicholas Hoult ("The Great")

Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso") **WINNER**

Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson ("The Crown")

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Annie Murphy ("Schitt's Creek")

Cynthia Nixon ("Ratched")

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" (Warner Bros.) - H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix) - Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

"Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead" (Netflix) - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi **WINNER**

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios) - Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

"Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holliday" (Hulu)

Best Motion Picture - Animated

"The Croods: A New Age" (Universal Pictures)

"Onward" (Walt Disney Pictures)

"Over the Moon" (Netflix)

"Soul" (Walt Disney Pictures) **WINNER**

"Wolfwalkers" (Cartoon Saloon)