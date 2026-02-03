White Wave Extends Application Deadline For 25TH ANNUAL DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL

WHITE WAVE Dance has extended the application deadline for its 25th Annual DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL (DDF), scheduled to take place June 26–28, 2026. Applications will now be accepted through Friday, February 12 at 11:30 p.m.

Presented by WHITE WAVE, the DUMBO Dance Festival has spent more than two decades showcasing contemporary dance artists from New York and around the world. The three-day festival will feature more than 50 companies and will be held at the James and Martha Duffy Performance Space at the Mark Morris Dance Center, with final venue details to be announced.

The festival is curated by Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director of WHITE WAVE, and focuses on presenting emerging, experimental, and established choreographers. Each choreographer or company may submit up to two applications, with a separate application form and non-refundable fee required for each submission. All applications will be reviewed by a panel of adjudicators, and selected artists will be notified by email by mid-February 2026.

For questions regarding the 2026 DUMBO Dance Festival, applicants may contact Young Soon Kim at 718-855-8822 or via email at ww2026ddf@gmail.com.

Founded in 2001, the DUMBO Dance Festival was created to address the dance community’s need for accessible, professionally produced performance opportunities. Since its inception, WHITE WAVE Dance has presented more than 3,500 choreographers and dance companies, featuring over 22,500 performers and reaching more than 92,500 audience members.

WHITE WAVE Dance was founded in 1988 and continues to produce dance concerts, festivals, and educational programs in New York City. Its programs are supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts, and additional foundations and individual supporters.