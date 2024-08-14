White Wave Dance Calls for Choreographers For 2025 SoloDuo Dance Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WHITE WAVE is inviting performers to submit applications to the 9th Annual SoloDuo Dance Festival at Dixon Place. The festival will be presented February 13th & 14th, 2025 at Dixon Place with 30 participating choreographers/companies in three different programs. As in past years, WHITE WAVE anticipates performing artists will hail from Europe, Canada, East Asia, Metro NY, and across the US. Early Bird Applications are due by September 11, 2024 at 11:30pm. Regular Applications are due by September 25, 2024 at 11:30pm.

For more information, please visit www.whitewavedance.org.

To celebrate the distinct art of the solo and duet, while creating additional opportunities to display the latest work of both emerging and mid-career choreographers, WHITE WAVE's 2025 SoloDuo Dance Festival will be held at Dixon Place, a setting nestled in the heart of the Downtown scene.

The SoloDuo Dance Festival's foremost priority is to inspire performing artists of all stripes and callings to stretch the limits of their creativity and take it to new heights, and to provide vivid experiences for audiences, with the goal of finding and nurturing promising young talent.

2025 SoloDuo Dance Festival

Dates: February 13th & 14th

Venue: Dixon Place (161A Chrystie Street, New York, New York 10002)

Each choreographer/company may submit up to two applications for SoloDuo Dance Festival (each application requires a separate application form, video, and application fee). The fee is non-refundable.

-- Early Bird Application due by September 11th, 11:30pm.

-- Regular Application due by September 25th, 11:30pm.

For questions, please contact at 2024soloduo@gmail.com or call at 718-855-8822.

Application Form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdSS-20NZep_1nouYyxNhTbWslckM2eDHZ96Hmg_4jeep-okQ/viewform