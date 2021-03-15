What's Streaming This Week on BroadwayWorld Events - March 15-19

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

From the Seth Concert Series, Radio Free Birdland, The Space, and more, you can always find an entertaining stream that is one click away on BroadwayWorld Events!

See what's coming up for the week of March 15.

March 19 at 8pm ET - ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE with Guest Justin Vivian Bond

Isaac Mizrahi presents a special virtual concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows (premiering 12/4, 1/8, 2/12, 3/19) each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer.

March 21 at 12pm ET - Masterclass with Patti Murin

Observe-only tickets still available! Using her trademark positivity, Patti can guarantee a creative and inspiring session as she guides you through how to tell the story of your song. Eight slots are available to sing for Patti and get feedback. The final half hour will include a Q&A with the opportunity for participants to ask questions. Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Patti, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A.

March 21 at 3pm ET & 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Jackie Hoffman!

Full list of previously announced events:

March

3/28 - The Seth Concert Series with Ashley Spencer (TICKETS)

3/29 - The Seth Concert Series with Ashley Spencer (TICKETS)

April

4/18 - Masterclass with Dana Steingold (TICKETS)

4/25 - Masterclass with Brittney Johnson (TICKETS)

May

5/1 - John Lloyd Young By Request - Live from Las Vegas (TICKETS)