What's Playing on Broadway: Thanksgiving Weekend 2021

Find out which Broadway shows are playing this holiday weekend!

Nov. 25, 2021  

Broadway is back and what better time to celebrate its return than the holidays! If your Thanksgiving Weekend plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note that of the special holiday schedule for this week.

While a handful of shows will play on Thanksgiving Day, many have added Friday matinees.

"Broadway is back, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays this year than with a Broadway show," says Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "New York City is magical during the holiday season, and I know our audiences will be delighted to once again take in a Broadway show as part of their holiday experience. Now more than ever, there's something on Broadway for everyone!"

November 22-28, 2021

Show Thu Fri Sat Sun
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Aladdin 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM
American Utopia 8PM 5PM
9PM		 3PM
The Book of Mormon 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 2PM
Chicago 8PM 2:30PM
8PM		 2:30PM
8PM
Chicken & Biscuits 7PM 8PM 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Clyde's 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Come From Away 1PM
7PM		 1PM
7PM		 1PM
Company 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM
Dana H. 2PM 8PM 3PM
Diana, The Musical 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM
Flying Over Sunset 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Freestyle Love Supreme 5PM
9PM		 5PM
9PM
Girl from the North Country 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Hadestown 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Hamilton 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child 1PM
7PM		 1PM
7PM		 1PM
Is This a Room 8PM 2PM
Jagged Little Pill 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM
The Lehman Trilogy 7PM 1PM
7:30PM		 2PM
The Lion King 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 2PM
Mrs. Doubtfire 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM
The Phantom of the Opera 7PM 7PM 1PM
7PM		 3PM
Six 3PM
8PM		 3PM
8PM		 2PM
Slave Play 8PM 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Thoughts Of A Colored Man 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM
To Kill a Mockingbird 1PM
7PM		 1PM
7PM		 1PM
Trouble in Mind 8PM 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Waitress 7PM 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM
Wicked 2PM
8PM		 2PM
8PM		 3PM

