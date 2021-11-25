What's Playing on Broadway: Thanksgiving Weekend 2021
Find out which Broadway shows are playing this holiday weekend!
Broadway is back and what better time to celebrate its return than the holidays! If your Thanksgiving Weekend plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note that of the special holiday schedule for this week.
While a handful of shows will play on Thanksgiving Day, many have added Friday matinees.
"Broadway is back, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays this year than with a Broadway show," says Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "New York City is magical during the holiday season, and I know our audiences will be delighted to once again take in a Broadway show as part of their holiday experience. Now more than ever, there's something on Broadway for everyone!"
November 22-28, 2021
|Show
|Thu
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Aladdin
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|American Utopia
|8PM
|5PM
9PM
|3PM
|The Book of Mormon
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
|Chicago
|8PM
|2:30PM
8PM
|2:30PM
8PM
|Chicken & Biscuits
|7PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Clyde's
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Come From Away
|1PM
7PM
|1PM
7PM
|1PM
|Company
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|Dana H.
|2PM
|8PM
|3PM
|Diana, The Musical
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|Flying Over Sunset
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Freestyle Love Supreme
|5PM
9PM
|5PM
9PM
|Girl from the North Country
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Hadestown
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Hamilton
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
|1PM
7PM
|1PM
7PM
|1PM
|Is This a Room
|8PM
|2PM
|Jagged Little Pill
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|The Lehman Trilogy
|7PM
|1PM
7:30PM
|2PM
|The Lion King
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Moulin Rouge! The Musical
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
|Mrs. Doubtfire
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|The Phantom of the Opera
|7PM
|7PM
|1PM
7PM
|3PM
|Six
|3PM
8PM
|3PM
8PM
|2PM
|Slave Play
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Thoughts Of A Colored Man
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|To Kill a Mockingbird
|1PM
7PM
|1PM
7PM
|1PM
|Trouble in Mind
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Waitress
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|Wicked
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM