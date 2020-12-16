Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
What's Hot on BroadwayWorld Social - The Prom Contest, Holiday Decor, and More!
From our #netflixpromsong contest to fan art challenges and more, there's so many ways to get involved in the latest theater news!
Are you following us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok? If not, you're missing out on some fun contests and great theater content!
Currently, we're hosting a singing contest for The Prom, ongoing fan art challenges, and so much more!
Check out the latest hot topics on our social channels below.
Enter into our #netflixpromsong contest
Sing your favorite song from The Prom, upload it to your social media and use the hashtag #netflixpromsong for a chance to be featured on BroadwayWorld! Submissions due by December 16 at 11:59pm ET.
Tag us in your theater-themed holiday decor
We want to see your holiday decor, especially if it's Broadway-themed! Tag us for a chance to be featured on our page.
Put your art skills to the test in our Remix Fan Art challenges
Every Tuesday, we share the latest batch of masterpieces from our readers, plus the next fan art challenge. This week's show is Anastasia!
Check back throughout the week for our prompts
We want to see your answers to our theater prompts! Check out our latest question on Instagram and read some answers from our readers here!
Throwback theater content on our TikTok
Enjoy throwback archival footage, theater memes, and more on our TikTok account!
@broadwayworld
12 years ago today, ##Shrek opened on ##Broadway! ##fyp ##suttonfoster ##musical ##briandarcyjames ##donkey ##fiona ##theatre ##bway ##farquaada?? original sound - BroadwayWorld
