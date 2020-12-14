BWW Prompts: Our Readers Share Which Broadway Stars They Want to See in Hallmark Movies!

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Twitter

"Ryan McCartan would be fantastic in a Hallmark movie. He's got the right amount of charm, plus he's perfect for the "brooding but secretly has a heart of gold" type that they love so much lol" @smartyshortie

"Susan Egan, Christy Altomare, Angela Lansbury. If Kim Hornsby wrote it, all the better." @TiffRichElliot

"Harvey Fierstein and Bette Midler. Do I have to explain?" @Victoria_Noe

"Definitely Derek Klena as the love interest (because duh), Kara Lindsay as the main character, Kerry Butler as the antagonist (maybe the Christmas hater with a mysterious background), and Taylor Louderman as the best friend." @NoaBerger7

"Lena Hall an amazing musical Christmas movie" @rebecafrancoro1

Instagram

"Andrew Rannells cause he killed in the prom and Barrett Wilbert Weed she just gives off hallmark original vibes" @breeglapa

"If we could get another Christy Altomare, Derek Klena reunion, that would be sick!" @kalintomahatsch

"I think Leslie Odom Jr. will kill it in a Hallmark movie" @princexjay.16

"Please give me Beth Leavel!" @ariellethemermaid69

"George Salazar would be amazing" @dorky_tori

Facebook

"Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin. Let's make them long lost Christmas love interests that reconnect after many years apart. I feel like this Patti and Mandy movie has to happen." Evan T.

"Bonnie Milligan!!!!!!!! I'd also say Patti Murin, but only if she stars this time (though she was super duper cute in the one she filmed last year!!!!)" Becca J.

"Laura Benanti. She is great" Pamela R.

"Lin-Manuel Miranda. just because" Marcia S.

"ALL of them - give them jobs!" Jaimie B.