What to Expect When New York Moves Into Phase 2 of Reopening
Time Out New York has reported that all office-based jobs, outdoor dining and more will be open once New York is ready to move into Phase 2 of reopening.
Read the full story HERE.
New York entered Phase 1 of reopening on Monday, June 8th.
According to amNewYork Metro, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that people should not expect to enter Phase 2 before July,
"If we're ready on June 22, that's beautiful, but I don't want people to have undue expectations...We are trying to do something so difficult in these next few weeks."
Office-based jobs, real estate services, in-store shopping, repair and cleaning, barbershops and hair salons with limited service, motor vehicle leasing, rental and sales, and outdoor dining will be open once New York enters Phase 2.
