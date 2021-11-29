Western Wind Vocal Sextet Will Perform 'The Light Returns: Joyous Music For The Holidays'

The Grammy-nominated Western Wind Vocal Sextet will present "The Light Returns: Joyous Music for the Holidays" on Saturday, December 4 at 7:00 PM at Church of St. Luke in the Field, 487 Hudson Street, NYC (West Village). The concert will also be live-streamed and available on-demand. The program will include Hebrew, Sephardic and Yiddish Chanukkah Songs, Medieval and Renaissance Christmas Motets and Carols; new works by Gerald Cohen and Yehezkel Braun; and new arrangements of songs by Peter Yarrow, Woody Guthrie and Béla Fleck.

The Western Wind singers are sopranos Linda Lee Jones and Elizabeth van Os, countertenor Eric S. Brenner, tenors Todd Frizzell and David Vanderwal and bass Steven Hrycelak. Instrumentalists appearing are Patricia Davis (violin), Will Holshouser (accordion) and Nir Furman (drums).

Since 1969, the Grammy nominated Western Wind has devoted itself to the special beauty and variety of a cappella music. The New York Times has called them "A kaleidoscopic tapestry of vocal hues." The ensemble's repertoire reveals its diverse background, from Renaissance motets to Fifties rock'n'roll, medieval carols to Duke Ellington, complex works by avant-garde composers to the simplest folk melodies. Visit them at http://www.westernwind.org.

Tickets to "The Light Returns...Joyous Music for the Holidays" are $35 general admission, $15 students & seniors. Patron tickets are $100 ($65 contribution) and Friend tickets are $50 ($15 contribution). For in-person tickets, go to http://www.westernwind.org/concerts.html. For live broadcast and streaming on-demand tickets, go to: www.musae.me/westernwind. For more concert information, please call 212-873-2848 or e-mail: info@westernwind.org.