West End Production of TINA to Hold Open Auditions for Young Tina Turner

The West End production of TINA will hold open auditions on Saturday 13 January 2018 for the opportunity to portray Anna Mae, the 11 year-old Tina Turner, with the adult cast of the musical. The company are looking for black and mixed race girls between the ages of 9 - 12 years old, under 4' 10" with good acting skills and a fantastic singing voice.

Pippa Ailion Casting Director for TINA said: "Our musical tracks the life of music legend Tina Turner from humble beginnings in Nutbush and we are looking to meet with young and talented girls to play the role of Tina in her formative years. If you are black or mixed race, can act and have a fantastic singing voice we want to meet you! Come and join us later this month when we are holding auditions for the opportunity to become a member of our West End Company and to tell Tina's story."

Open auditions will take place on Saturday 13 January 2018 at the National Youth Theatre Rehearsal Rooms, 443-445 Holloway Road, London, N7 6LW. Registration will be at 10.30am with auditions commencing at 11.00am. It is advised that applicants wear trainers and comfortable clothes.

For further information on auditions please visit enquiries@pippaailioncasting.co.uk

The World Premiere of the new musical TINA takes place at the Aldwych Theatre in April 2018 with previews from 21 March 2018. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins TINA is produced by Stage Entertainment.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

Adrienne Warren will play the title role, with Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Ike Turner, Madeline Appiah as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Jenny Fitzpatrick as the alternate Tina, Lorna Gayle as Tina's Grandmother GG, Tom Godwin as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten,Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Aisha Jawando as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Natey Jones as Tina's father Richard Bullock and Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Gerard McCarthy as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach and Ryan O'Donnell as Tina's Manager Roger Davies. They are joined by ensemble members Tsemaye Bob-Egbe, Keisher Downie, Kit Esuruoso who also plays Tina's son Craig Hill, Jammy Kasongo, Sia Kiwa, Jason Langley, Kayleigh McKnight, Baker Mukasa and Tanisha Spring and swings Derek Aidoo, Gavin Alex, Edward Bourne, Candace Furbert, Hannah Jay-Allan and Rodney Vubya.

TINA is produced by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner Adrienne Warren is appearing with the support of UK Equity, incorporating the Variety Artistes' Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity.

