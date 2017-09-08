Welcome Dearies! Meet HELLO, DOLLY!'s New Stars

It was recently announced that three-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters will take over as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly!, opposite Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder. Ms. Peters and Garber will begin performances Saturday evening, January 20, 2018, prior to a Thursday, February 22 opening night. A new block of tickets goes on sale, via Telecharge.com and Shubert Theatre box office, Saturday, September 9, at 10:00 A.M. (ET).

Check out some videos of past performances by the new stars!

Bernadette Peters - No One Is Alone

Victor Garber - The Ballad of Booth

Bernadette Peters - Rose's Turn

Victor Garber - Last Song

Bernadette Peters - Not a Day Goes By

Victor Garber - More I Cannot Wish You

Bernadette Peters - Last Midnight

Victor Garber - God Save the People

Bernadette Peters - Being Alive

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards®, a Golden Globe, three Grammy® nominations, three Emmy® nominations and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recent stage credits include City Center's Encores! production, A BED A CHAIR: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis, and on Broadway, A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters has recorded six solo albums; including the Grammy®-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette PetersLoves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous Grammy Award®-winning Broadway Cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals throughout The New York City area. She is a New York Times Best-Selling author who has penned three children's books, Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

Garber's extensive list of Broadway credits include four Tony Award nominations for his work in Damn Yankees, Lend Me A Tenor, Deathtrap and Little Me.



Garber is well-known to television audiences for his roles on the hit series Alias and Eli Stone. He appeared in the Showtime series WEB THERAPY opposite Lisa Kudrow. His other television credits include the ABC miniseries Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, for which he was nominated for an Emmy. He also starred in ABC's musical versions of Annie and The Music Man. Other TV credits include The Flash, Power, The Slap, WEB THERAPY and Deception. In film, Garber has appeared in Titanic, Sleepless in Seattle, The First Wives Club, You Again and Milk.

