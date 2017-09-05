Hello, Bernie! Will Bernadette Peters & Victor Garber Take Over in HELLO, DOLLY?

Someone new is getting ready to put on her Sunday clothes... and that someone is Bernadette Peters!

According to Variety, Three-time Tony winner Bernadette Peters will take over as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! opposite Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder. Bette Midler, who won a Tony Award earlier this year for her portrayal of the meddling matchmaker will depart the production on January 14, 2018.

The press office had no comment on confirmation, but Variety has rounded up social media chatter from this weekend which notes that the duo will soon take over.

One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards®, a Golden Globe, three Grammy® nominations, three Emmy® nominations and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recent stage credits include City Center's Encores! production, A BED A CHAIR: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis, and on Broadway, A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters has recorded six solo albums; including the Grammy®-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette PetersLoves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous Grammy Award®-winning Broadway Cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals throughout The New York City area. She is a New York Times Best-Selling author who has penned three children's books, Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

Garber's extensive list of Broadway credits include four Tony Award nominations for his work in Damn Yankees, Lend Me A Tenor, Deathtrap and Little Me. He also appeared in the original cast of Godspell.



Garber is well-known to television audiences for his roles on the hit series Alias and Eli Stone. He appeared in the Showtime series WEB THERAPY opposite Lisa Kudrow. His other television credits include the ABC miniseries Life with Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows, for which he was nominated for an Emmy. He also starred in ABC's musical versions of Annie and The Music Man. Other TV credits include The Flash, Power, The Slap, WEB THERAPY and Deception. In film, Garber has appeared in Titanic, Sleepless in Seattle, The First Wives Club, You Again and Milk.

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! nabbed four Tony Award wins this year, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Ms. Midler), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto).

This production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's masterpiece, Hello, Dolly! instantly became the hottest ticket of the year when it broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history. By the time it began previews, it had the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history.

Both Hello, Dolly! and Ms. Midler swept the awards season circuit. In addition to the aforementioned Tony Awards, the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League organizations also recognized both the production and Ms. Midler with awards.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.A

