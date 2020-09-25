Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Laura Benanti, Mariah Rose Faith, Christina Bianco & More!
We're rounding up our favorite TikToks of the week!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Laura Benanti
@laurabenanti
##colbertlateshow ##broadway##iwouldntwannabeanybodyelse ##fyp♬ original sound - Hawkeronni
Christina Bianco
@thextinabianco
##LizaMinnelli ##BillieEilish ##BadGuy ##Cover ##MusicVideo ##Parody ##Comedy ##Diva ##impressions ##MusicalTheatre ##FY ##FYP ##unlikelyinterpretations♬ original sound - user2136254867872
Rocky Pattera
@rockysroad
Did it work? ?? ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##lesmis ##musicaltheatrekid ##gayman ##comedytiktok ##broadway ##theatrekidcheck♬ original sound - Rocky Paterra
Mariah Rose Faith
@mariahrosefaith
in between lessons♬ original sound - Mariah Rose Faith
Laurie Hernandez
@lauriehernandez_
##duet with @mjsmuv y'all will def get a kick out of this? ##hamilton♬ original sound - Patti Diaz
@coleylamb
@coleylamb
Reply to @cam.mitchell24 bad witch has arrived ##gleekypotter##santanalopez##glee##harrypotter##hogwarts##dracomalfoy##HelloFall##ClosetTour##fyp##foryou♬ Harry Potter - The Intermezzo Orchestra
Elizabeth Adabale
@lizadabale
Beautiful gowns ##HeyAngel ##offbroadway ##playbill ##casting ##rhoa ##Denim4all ##relateablecontent ##theatrestorytime ##whatdoyouthinkabout ##foryoupages ##fyp♬ I liked the beet - Michaél myerhs
@alloriafrayser
Dan Cassin
@dancassin
POV: You're finally opening up the gates. ##frozen ##firsttimeinforever ##hans ##anna ##frozenchallenge ##HeyAngel♬ For the First Time in Forever - Sara Harris
@mikethetapper
@mikethetapper
Which one are you? ? ##WorldPeace ##MusicLesson ##dance ##dancing ##dancers ##tapdance ##tapping ##fyp♬ original sound - Mike Musarra
