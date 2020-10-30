Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Laura Benanti, Kaycee Stroh, JJ Niemann and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

TikTok TikTok human machine recognition page.

TikTok TikTok human machine recognition page.

TikTok TikTok human machine recognition page.

@poshprogrammer

TikTok TikTok human machine recognition page.

@hayleyyhirsch

TikTok TikTok human machine recognition page.

@emmettforrest

TikTok TikTok human machine recognition page.

@sodiumchlo.e.ride

TikTok TikTok human machine recognition page.

@raelynbriellesings

TikTok TikTok human machine recognition page.

TikTok TikTok human machine recognition page.

@moose_0

TikTok TikTok human machine recognition page.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You