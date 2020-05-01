Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Ryan McCartan and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Rachel Zegler

Juli Wesley (Featuring Seth Rudetsky)

Kristin Chenoweth

Derek Hough

Katie Jo

Ryan McCartan

@ryan.mccartan I'll just be over here writing songs about my emotions. I'm sad I'm tired I miss you. ♬ original sound - ryan.mccartan

@kathleenrpark (featuring Michael Park)

Alyssa Wray

@lschendel

Kendall Jackson

