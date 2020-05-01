Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Ryan McCartan and More!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Rachel Zegler
@rachelzegler
call me maría. anyways see us in theaters December 18, 2020 || IG: @rachelzegler || ##ForYouPage ##fyp ##foryou ##westsidestory♬ original sound - itspatman
Juli Wesley (Featuring Seth Rudetsky)
@julirudetskywesley
My dad is helping my get my ##clout ##dads ##Broadway ##Theater￼￼ ##piano ##siriusXM ##lovemyfamily ##fyp ##foryoupage ##starsinthehouse ##525600minutes ##rent♬ original sound - julirudetskywesley
Kristin Chenoweth
@kristinchenoweth
Who needs a ##bakingrecipe when you just pop 'em in the oven ?? ##cinnamonroll ##pillsbury ##highnotes ##broadway ##baking ##kristinchenoweth ##soprano♬ original sound - kristinchenoweth
Derek Hough
Katie Jo
@katiejoyofosho
I miss my friends. ##lesmis ##broadway♬ original sound - katiejoyofosho
Ryan McCartan
@ryan.mccartan
I'll just be over here writing songs about my emotions. I'm sad I'm tired I miss you.♬ original sound - ryan.mccartan
@kathleenrpark (featuring Michael Park)
@kathleenrpark
My quarantine summed up♬ original sound - kathleenrpark
Alyssa Wray
@alyssawrayy
I got this lovely idea from @gracekellykretzmer. Makes me cry. ##theatrekids##foryoupage##musicals##broadway##musicaltheatre##foryou##singer##singing##fyp♬ this audio cant flop bro - say.laura
@lschendel
@lschendel
##react to @brady_jager - if I still did musical theatre, I would die to be your Janis ❤️ ##fyp ##foryoupage ##singing ##cover ##meangirls ##meangirlsbway♬ original sound - brady_jager
Kendall Jackson
@kendallrosej
My neighbors officially hate me ##musical ##theatre ##meangirls ##meangirlsmusical ##reginageorge ##singing ##fyp ##foryoupage @reneemj @meangirlsbway♬ original sound - kendallrosej
