Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Ryan McCartan and More!

Article Pixel May. 1, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Rachel Zegler

@rachelzegler

call me maría. anyways see us in theaters December 18, 2020 || IG: @rachelzegler || ##ForYouPage ##fyp ##foryou ##westsidestory

♬ original sound - itspatman

Juli Wesley (Featuring Seth Rudetsky)

Kristin Chenoweth

Derek Hough

Katie Jo

Ryan McCartan

@ryan.mccartan

I'll just be over here writing songs about my emotions. I'm sad I'm tired I miss you.

♬ original sound - ryan.mccartan

@kathleenrpark (featuring Michael Park)

Alyssa Wray

@lschendel

@lschendel

##react to @brady_jager - if I still did musical theatre, I would die to be your Janis ❤️ ##fyp ##foryoupage ##singing ##cover ##meangirls ##meangirlsbway

♬ original sound - brady_jager

Kendall Jackson

Next on Stage

