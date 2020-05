Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jordan Fisher, Mariah Rose Faith and More!

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Jordan Fisher

Lesli Margherita

Rachel Sarah Mount

Kathryn Brunner

@_julia.taylor_

Mariah Rose Faith



@marleybleu

Maeve Riley

Brian Esperon

@dukerands

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You