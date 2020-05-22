Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jordan Fisher, Mariah Rose Faith and More!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Jordan Fisher
@jordan_fisher
who remembers this song??♬ original sound - jordan_fisher
Lesli Margherita
@queenlesli
Hate. ##broadway ##theatrekid ##musicaltheatrekid ##fyp ##musicaltheatre♬ Say So - Doja Cat
Rachel Sarah Mount
@rachelsarahmount
I love a good theatre challenge ?##dontrainonmyparade ##dontrainonmyparadechallenge ##riff ##theatrekid ##musicaltheatre♬ original sound - rachelsarahmount
Kathryn Brunner
@kat_brunner
When Broadway reopens, dance calls might look a bit different ? ##broadway ##broadwaydancecall ##aclrevival ##savage♬ original sound - kat_brunner
@_julia.taylor_
@_julia.taylor_
Honestly...I get it now... ##markcohen ##rent ##musicaltheatre ##coronavirus ##quarantinethings ##theatrekid♬ original sound - _julia.taylor_
Mariah Rose Faith
@marleybleu
@marleybleu
i'm so cheesy ##fyp ##foryoupage ##music ##singer ##comedy♬ original sound - marleybleu
Maeve Riley
@maeverley
Rehearsal footage from our production of Waitress we did in college ??☁️ ##Waitress ##music ##tiktokcovers ##broadway ##theatrekid ##singing ##fyp ##foryou♬ original sound - maeverley
Brian Esperon
@besperon
Fun fact: I've always wanted to be in NEWSIES ? ##dance ##newsies ##jazzdance ##broadway ##maledancer ##boysdancetoo ##theatrekid♬ original sound - jarred_manista
@dukerands
@dukerands
Today's musical challenge is... MEAN GIRLS!!! Who knows which song? ? ##meangirls ##meangirlsbroadway ##musicaltheatre ##broadway (OG bway choreo)♬ original sound - dukerands
