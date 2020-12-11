Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jordan Fisher, Kathryn Gallagher, Mandy Patinkin and More!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Jordan Fisher
@jordan_fisher
Messing around with my stupidly talented friend Michael Orland on the keys. Who knows what show this is from???a?? original sound - Jordan Fisher
Kathryn Gallagher
@kathryngallaghersayshi
Reply to @basically.nikko answer to another question I get a lot.. which gallagher is responsible for your eyebrow situation? ##springawakening ##theoca?? Father - Kathryn Gallagher
Mandy Patinkin
@tiktokinpatinkin
##tensnacksinaminute ##tensnacks ##tenfavoritesnacks ##favoritetensnacksa?? original sound - Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn G
Kimiko Glenn
@itskimiko
"New media" ?? ##oitnb ##royalties ##paycheck ##netflix ##orangeisthenewblack ##brooksoso ##soso ##kimikoglenna?? original sound - kimiko
Ian Paget
@ianpaget_
It's always all about the joy..find the joy! & a partner you can do this with a??i?? missing my love ##fyp ##hothoneyrag @olsennchris ##foryou ##foryoupagea?? Hot Honey Rag - Orchestra - Broadway Cast of Chicago The Musical (1997)
Scott Hoying
@scotthoying
RATATOUILLE SUBMISSION: This is the scene in Linguini's apartment where Remy is learning how to control Linguini! ##ratatouille ##ratatouillemusicala?? original sound - Scott Hoying
Jeremy O. Harris
@jeremyoharris
Reply to @jeremyoharris ##ratatouille ##ratatouillemusical ##musical ##mt ##broadwaya?? original sound - Jeremy O. Harris
Tyler Joseph Ellis
The Rockettes
@rockettes
Duet us ? Join our ##KicklineChallenge ?a??i?? ##fyp ##foryou ##virala?? original sound - The Rockettes
Rocky Paterra
@rockysroad
Broadway Actor Jingles Pt.1 ##jonathangroff ##groffsauce ##glee ##hamilton ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekids ##ThinkingAbout ##broadway ##gaytiktoka?? Jonathan Groff Jingle - Rocky Paterra
