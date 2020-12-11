Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jordan Fisher, Kathryn Gallagher, Mandy Patinkin and More!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Dec. 11, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Jordan Fisher

@jordan_fisher

Messing around with my stupidly talented friend Michael Orland on the keys. Who knows what show this is from???

a?? original sound - Jordan Fisher

Kathryn Gallagher

@kathryngallaghersayshi

Reply to @basically.nikko answer to another question I get a lot.. which gallagher is responsible for your eyebrow situation? ##springawakening ##theoc

a?? Father - Kathryn Gallagher

Mandy Patinkin

Kimiko Glenn

Ian Paget

@ianpaget_

It's always all about the joy..find the joy! & a partner you can do this with a??i?? missing my love ##fyp ##hothoneyrag @olsennchris ##foryou ##foryoupage

a?? Hot Honey Rag - Orchestra - Broadway Cast of Chicago The Musical (1997)

Scott Hoying

@scotthoying

RATATOUILLE SUBMISSION: This is the scene in Linguini's apartment where Remy is learning how to control Linguini! ##ratatouille ##ratatouillemusical

a?? original sound - Scott Hoying

Jeremy O. Harris

Tyler Joseph Ellis

The Rockettes

Rocky Paterra

