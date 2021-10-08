Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok Top 10
Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jennifer DiNoia, Reneé Rapp, Amber Ardolino & More!

pixeltracker

Take a look at our top TikToks of the week!

Oct. 8, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Jennifer DiNoia

Kathryn Gallagher

Louise Dearman

@louisedearmanofficial

##duet with @jacobcarllonthekeys @chesleeduke well I had to didn't I ? thanks for the love everyone ? ##fyp ##wicked ##galindachallenge ##foryourpage

♬ original sound - Jacob Carll on the Keys

Jared Grimes

JJ Niemann

Company

Renee Rapp

@reneemj

living room concerts

♬ original sound - reneemj

Amber Ardolino

Joe Iconis

@mrjoeiconis

But actually thank you to the fans who listened in the early days and now ? ##bemorechill ##bmcmusical ##joeiconis ##broadway ##theatre ##theatrekid

♬ Speak Now songs - Dylan Mark Murphy

Moulin Rouge!

@mrjoeiconis

But actually thank you to the fans who listened in the early days and now ? ##bemorechill ##bmcmusical ##joeiconis ##broadway ##theatre ##theatrekid

♬ Speak Now songs - Dylan Mark Murphy

Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz