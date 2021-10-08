Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Jennifer DiNoia, Reneé Rapp, Amber Ardolino & More!
Take a look at our top TikToks of the week!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Jennifer DiNoia
@jennydinoia
Pink goes good with green ?? ##bestfriends ##elphaba ##glinda ##bestfriend ##bff ##wicked ##wickedthemusical @ginnaclaire♬ Linda And Heather Theme Song - nooneinparticular
Kathryn Gallagher
@kathryngallaghersayshi
SISTERS? We're close ?♬ Thank you for using my iconic sound - Ben Finer
Louise Dearman
@louisedearmanofficial
##duet with @jacobcarllonthekeys @chesleeduke well I had to didn't I ? thanks for the love everyone ? ##fyp ##wicked ##galindachallenge ##foryourpage♬ original sound - Jacob Carll on the Keys
Jared Grimes
@grimeystepz
With ##danieljwatts on ##cbs ##thetonyawards ##broadwayisback ##thetonys ##tapdance ##broadway♬ original sound - Jared Grimes
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
don't you love when that happens ? ##singer ##singing ##sing ##audition ##theatre ##theatrekid ##musical ##broadway ##actor ##burlesque ##voice ##cracks♬ original sound - Shane Boulton
Company
@companybway
?An icon at work. ##pattilupone ##companybroadway ##stephensondheim ##sondheim ##illdrinktothat ##broadway ##everybodyrise ##broadwayisback♬ original sound - Companybway
Renee Rapp
@reneemj
living room concerts♬ original sound - reneemj
Amber Ardolino
@ambernicoleardolino
Okay round 2.... What step we hittin?♬ INDUSTRY BABY - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
Joe Iconis
@mrjoeiconis
But actually thank you to the fans who listened in the early days and now ? ##bemorechill ##bmcmusical ##joeiconis ##broadway ##theatre ##theatrekid♬ Speak Now songs - Dylan Mark Murphy
Moulin Rouge!
