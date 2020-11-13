Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Heather Morris, Tommy Bracco, Tiler Peck and More!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

Nov. 13, 2020  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Heather Morris

Tiler Peck

@tilerpeck

Let's continue uplifting & celebrating each other during these stressful days! We will ##Riseup @aliciakeys @chloearnoldtaps ##duet ##unity ##FallFashion

♬ original sound - tilerpeck

Tommy Bracco

@beltingbeth

@beltingbeth

revive glee for this song only ##glee

♬ original sound - Sora

Tyler Joseph Ellis

Alexa Chalnick

@lewbearbrown

@lieseljo

@devinforev3r

@notsophiagiven

