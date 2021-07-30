Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Darren Criss, Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and More!

Click Here for More Articles on TikTok Top 10

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

@benplattypus be my long distance lover and ##duetwithme on my song ##happytobesad, I'll share my faves (extra points for bathrobes) ">a?? original sound - Ben Platt ">a?? original sound - Ben Platt

Company Broadway

@ambernicoleardolino Any guesses what I'm filming? ? clue: it has a catchy theme song.... a?? original sound - amberardolino

Heathers The Musical UK

@ambernicoleardolino Any guesses what I'm filming? ? clue: it has a catchy theme song.... a?? original sound - amberardolino

@hotdamnitslaura Tell me you have a BFA in musical theater without telling me ##ChiliDogYumPlz ">a?? Save Your Tears - Laura Dreyfuss ">a?? Save Your Tears - Laura Dreyfuss

Six the Musical West End