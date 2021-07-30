Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Darren Criss, Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and More!

Take a look at our top TikToks of the week!

Jul. 30, 2021  
        

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Darren Criss

Ben Platt

@benplattypus

be my long distance lover and ##duetwithme on my song ##happytobesad, I'll share my faves (extra points for bathrobes)

Ben Platt">a?? original sound - Ben Platt

Mariah Rose Faith

Tommy Bracco

@tommy_bracco

Will @britini_dangelo rap her eviction speech again?! Find out tonight on Biiiiiig Brotherrrrr!! ##bb23 ##bigbrother ##realitytv ##dance

a?? original sound - tommybracco

Kathryn Gallagher

@kathryngallaghersayshi

it is always a cabaret at the Gallagher house

Liza Minnelli">a?? Cabaret - Liza Minnelli

Company Broadway

Amber Ardolino

@ambernicoleardolino

Any guesses what I'm filming? ? clue: it has a catchy theme song....

a?? original sound - amberardolino

Heathers The Musical UK

Laura Dreyfuss

@hotdamnitslaura

Tell me you have a BFA in musical theater without telling me ##ChiliDogYumPlz

Laura Dreyfuss">a?? Save Your Tears - Laura Dreyfuss

Six the Musical West End

