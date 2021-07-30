Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Darren Criss, Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and More!
Take a look at our top TikToks of the week!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Darren Criss
Ben Platt
@benplattypus
be my long distance lover and ##duetwithme on my song ##happytobesad, I'll share my faves (extra points for bathrobes)Ben Platt">a?? original sound - Ben Platt
Mariah Rose Faith
@mariahrosefaith
My tonsils hurt like a ##tgwdlm ##starkida?? original sound - JQ
Tommy Bracco
@tommy_bracco
Will @britini_dangelo rap her eviction speech again?! Find out tonight on Biiiiiig Brotherrrrr!! ##bb23 ##bigbrother ##realitytv ##dancea?? original sound - tommybracco
Kathryn Gallagher
@kathryngallaghersayshi
it is always a cabaret at the Gallagher houseLiza Minnelli">a?? Cabaret - Liza Minnelli
Company Broadway
@companybway
a??i??We can't wait to be back on ##Broadway in the greatest city in the world! ##companybroadway ##companymusical ##lottery ##nyc ##sondheim ##liveperformancea?? original sound - Companybway
Amber Ardolino
@ambernicoleardolino
Any guesses what I'm filming? ? clue: it has a catchy theme song....a?? original sound - amberardolino
Laura Dreyfuss
@hotdamnitslaura
Tell me you have a BFA in musical theater without telling me ##ChiliDogYumPlzLaura Dreyfuss">a?? Save Your Tears - Laura Dreyfuss
Six the Musical West End
@sixthemusical
The West End is OPEN! ?? ##SIXWestEnda?? AIN'T GONNA STOP - Carol Kay