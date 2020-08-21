Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Anthony Ramos, Todrick Hall and more!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Anthony Ramos
@anthonyramosofficial
Studio Sessions, Power Naps, & The Running Man. We Lit! ? ##eurythmics ##sweetdreamsaremadeofthese ##eurythmicssweetdreams ##jamsessions ##getfa?? Inside Their Head - TT remix
Todrick Hall
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
Been wanting to do one of these ?? ##theatrekid ##musical ##choir ##singing ##ArtLessons ##ActionLines ##pov ##wig ##costume ##dancera?? original sound - earcandyofficial
Rocky Paterra
@rockysroad
Theatre kids use this song ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##musicaltheatrekid ##theatrekidchallenge ##actorslife ##dancer ##gayman ##musicparodya?? original sound - rockysroad
Alex Wong
@alexdwong
Started doing ballet class in the park ???a??i?? ##dance ##dancer ##ballet ##dancers ##ballerina ##dancecompetitiona?? original sound - alexdwong
@joes.thomas
@joes.thomas
School fire alarms once a month ##fyp ##theatera?? original sound - mikebuchananactor
Becca Bastos
@actressbecc
her bumper sticker says "I Can't. I Have Rehearsal!" ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##pov ##theatre ##theatrekid ##theatremajor ##musicaltheatre ##auditiona?? original sound - actressbecc
@candiissee
@candiissee
He had it coming ???##fyp ##broadway ##cellblocktango ##shadowdance ##virala?? Cell Block Tango - Catherine Zeta-Jones & Susan Misner & Deidre Goodwin & Denise Faye & Ekaterina Chtchelkanova & Mýa Harrison & Taye Diggs
@bettinald
@bettinald
##greenscreen it's the first "door" for me. POV vs reality ##theatrekid ##musicals ##waitress ##selfmotivation ##auditions ##theatrea?? original sound - bettinald
AJ Rafael
@ajrafaelmusic
Even when working... @alyssugh is a beautiful singing princess ?a?? Reflection by alyssugh ajrafaelmusic - ajrafaelmusic
