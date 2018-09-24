Wedding Bells Ring for Derek Klena and Elycia Scriven

Sep. 24, 2018  

We're sending out a hearty congratulations to former Anastasia star Derek Klena on his wedding to Elycia Scriven on September 22. The two were married on the coast in Gualala, California. Check out the photo from Klena's Instagram below!

Klena's Broadway credits include 2014's THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY and the role of 'Fiyero' in WICKED. Off-Broadway he has been seen in CARRIE and DOGFIGHT. He received a Clive Barnes Foundation nomination for the latter. He was most recently seen in the Alanis Morrisette musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL premiering at American Repertory Theatre in Boston.

Cover Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos


