Wayne Brady Joins BLACK LIGHTNING as Gravedigger

Deadline reports that actor and singer Wayne Brady has joined CW superhero series "Black Lightning" as Gravedigger.

Gravedigger, or Tyson Sykes, is described as a disaffected super-soldier. He is a World War II-era member of the U.S. military who was transformed into a superhuman fighting machine through secret laboratory experiments.

After the war, Sykes refused to live in segregated America and instead defected and took his battlefield gifts (enhanced strength and agility, tactical genius, and hand-to-hand combat expertise) to Markovia. Gravedigger's aim to create a sovereign land for metahumans within the rogue nation of Markovia sets him on a COLLISION COURSE with the ASA and Black Lightning.

Brady is known for his time on "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and for hosting "Let's Make a Deal." He's starred on Broadway in "Kinky Boots" and "Chicago," and performed regionally in "Hamilton," "Merrily We Roll Along," "Rent," and "The Wiz."

