VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For Liz Callaway and Christy Altomare's 'Journey to the Past' Duet and Download the Track Now

From the hit Broadway musical and 1997 animated film Anastasia, the new duet of the Oscar-nominated song "Journey to the Past" featuring Broadway star Christy Altomare with the original voice of Anastasia, Liz Callaway is now available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon and for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. A special music video has also been released and can be watch below:

The duet features accompaniment by Anastasia composer Stephen Flaherty and a vocal arrangement by Benjamin Rauhala.

"I can't tell you how often people come up to me and tell me how much they loved the movie and how Anastasia was their childhood," says Callaway. "Now they, as well as a whole new generation are getting to fall in love all over again with Anastasia, the Broadway musical, and Christy's beautiful performance. I think this recording is going to make a lot of people happy."

The new musical, Anastasia, opened on Broadway on April 24, 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street), produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit), Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening) and Dan Hinde. The company is led by Christy Altomare, Zach Adkins, John Bolton, Max von Essen, Judy Kaye and Vicki Lewis.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA has played to sold out crowds on Broadway since opening in April 2017, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.

In May 2017, plans for international productions of Anastasia across Europe, Asia, Australia and South America were announced. In its European premiere, Anastasia will begin performances on October 3, 2018 in Madrid, Spain - the first city to open the show after Broadway. Stuttgart, Germany will be the second European city to host the production, beginning performances on November 15, 2018. The list of international markets with plans underway for Anastasia also includes Holland, Korea, Japan, Mexico, Australia, Brazil and more to be announced.

The US National Tour of Anastasia will begin performances on October 9, 2018 in Schenectady, NY and will travel to The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., Bass Concert Hall in Austin, TX, the Oriental Theatre in Chicago, The Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco and 24 other cities during the 2018/2019 season with additional cities to be announced for 2019/2020.

The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still" and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg."

The cast also includes Alex Anquilino, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Maria Briggs, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Wes Hart, Anika Lore Hatch, Ken Krugman, Bruce Landry, Dustin Layton, Brian Munn, Kenneth Michael Murray, Delilah Rose Pellow, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Tally Sessions, Jennifer Smith, Lyrica Woodruff, and Kelli Youngman.

The creative team includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision & Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA. The stage production was originally commissioned by Dmitry Bogachev. Eric Cornell (Rocky, Small Mouth Sounds) serves as Executive Producer.

ANASTASIA is produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit), Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening), Dan Hinde, 50 Church Street Productions, The Shubert Organization, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Carl Daikeler, Van Dean/Stephanie Rosenberg, Warner/Chappell Music, 42nd.Club/Phil Kenny, Judith Ann Abrams Productions, Broadway Asia/Umeda Arts Theater, Mark Lee & Ed Filipowski, Harriet Newman Leve, Peter May, David Mirvish, Sandi Moran, Seoul Broadcasting System, Sara Beth Zivitz, Michael Stotts, LD Entertainment/Sally Cade Holmes, Jay Alix & Una Jackman/BlumeGreenspan, Carolyn and Marc Seriff/Bruno Wang, and Silva Theatrical Group/Adam Zell in association with Hartford Stage.

