Watch Peppermint, Laura Benanti & More Tonight at SING OUT FOR FREEDOM

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) will welcome both virtual and in-person audiences to enjoy Sing Out For Freedom TONIGHT, Monday, November 22 at 7:30pm (EST at The Town Hall).

WATCH VIRTUALLY AND DONATE HERE

The benefit concert will feature an exciting lineup of performances and appearances from Arianna Afsar (Hamilton in Chicago), Shaunice Alexander, Mikayla Bartholomew, Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti, Erich Bergen (Waitress), Todd Buonopane (Chicago, Cinderella), Maybe Burke, tap dancer Ayodele Casel, November Christine, Layan Elwazani (The Band's Visit), Deon'te Goodman, Emmett Grosland, Somáh Haaland, Brooke Ishibashi, Tony Award Winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon), Jax Jackson (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Tony Award Winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird), four-time Tony Award Nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home, Assassins), Treya Lam, Tony Award Nominee Arian Moayed ("Succession," Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures, Sweeney Todd), Veronica Otim (Jagged Little Pill), Alba Ponce de León, Nikhil Saboo (Mean Girls), Holly Sansom, Arya Shahi (PigPen Theatre Co.), Liana Stampur, Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night), Cindy Tsai, Alexandria Wailes (Deaf West Theatre), Kuhoo Verma (Octet, Fairycakes), Princess Sasha Victomé, and Brandon Michael Nase, Executive Director of Broadway for Racial Justice, this year's Sing Out For Freedom honoree. KO will present BFRJ with the Michael Friedman Freedom Award.

Peppermint (Head Over Heels, "RuPaul's Drag Race") will serve as host for the evening. The hybrid in-person and live-streamed concert will be directed by Jess McLeod (Hamilton in Chicago).

Arianna Afsar, Mikayla Bartholomew, Erich Bergen, November Christine, Emmett Grosland, Somáh Haaland, Brooke Ishibashi, Nikki M. James, Jax Jackson, Judy Kuhn, Treya Lam, Arian Moayed, Lauren Molina, Alba Ponce de León, Nikhil Saboo, Holly Sansom, Arya Shahi, Liana Stampur (co-founder of this event), Shaina Taub (co-chair), and Princess Sasha Victomé are all NYCLU Artist Ambassadors.

The concert will be telecast live from The Town Hall and audiences may attend the live show beginning with a $60 donation. For information about attending the live telecast, watching the livestream and how to donate, click HERE. American Sign Language Interpretation will be provided for live audiences and available Picture-in-Picture on the telecast. Accessibility Services provided by Invest In Access, a female and minority owned non-profit.

This year's Sing Out for Freedom benefit concert is executive produced by Rachel Sussman (What the Constitution Means to Me) and Cynthia J. Tong, along with producer Ari Conte. Music direction is by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, with music supervision by Michael J. Moritz, orchestrations by Paul Johnson, production management by Sydney Steele, video projection design by Kate Freer, scenic and props design by Riw Rakkulchon, lighting design by KJ Hardy, production stage management by Jhanaë Bonnick with Jereme Kyle Lewis as the assistant stage manager, casting by The Casting Collaborative / Andrea Zee, Danica Rodriguez, and Jason Styres and writing by Wendy Shankar and Bess Levin. NYCLU Artist Ambassador Kelsey Angel Baehrens is the associate director and live broadcast production is by Moritz Worldwide Inc with Broadway Unlocked. The band includes Abel Garriga as Associate Music Director and keys, Paul Johnson on bass, Marc Malsegna on guitar, Yoojin Park on violin, Raul Agraz on trumpet and Dan Santiago on drums. The co-chairs of the NYCLU Artist Ambassadors program are Ari Afsar and Shaina Taub.

Sing Out For Freedom, now in its 19th year, was co-founded by Liana Stampur and Erich Bergen along with NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the work of the NYCLU and the ACLU to promote and protect civil rights and liberties in New York and across the country. For more information, visit www.singoutforfreedom.com.

Vaccination and mask policy: All guests who plan to attend the live telecast will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the venue with their reservation. Masks will be required for all audience members while inside the venue.