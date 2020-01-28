Watch André De Shields, Joe Iconis and More Perform in American Songbook Series!

Live From Lincoln Center will livestream four intimate performances as part of Lincoln Center's acclaimed American Songbook series. Viewers at home can watch live performances from Broadway veteran André De Shields, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as her drag alter ego Blythely Oratonio, Folk-rock legends Cowboy Junkies, and celebrated composer-lyricist Joe Iconis. Directors of these Live From Lincoln Center livestreams are Howard Heller and Tristan Cook.

These intimate concerts are part of Lincoln Center's 21st American Songbook, celebrating the expansive scope and intricacy of the popular music canon from January 22 - February 29, 2020. This year's concert series includes lauded singer-songwriters, groundbreaking composers, storytellers speaking truth to power, experimental vocalists, and multitalented performers whose artistic breadth reflects the far-reaching perspectives of the essential American Songbook. The full season of performances, ticket information, and more can be found at AmericanSongbook.org.

Andre De Shields: Old Dawg; New Tricks

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 8:30 pm ET

"The top of one mountain is the bottom of the next, so keep climbing," advised André De Shields upon accepting the 2019 Tony Award for his performances as Hermes in Anaïs Mitchell's Hadestown. And keep climbing he does. At the age of 73, De Shields was the triple crown winner of the 2019 award season (also securing an Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award along with his Tony). In an illustrious career that has spanned a half century, he has distinguished himself as an actor, director, and educator, getting his start as the title character in The Wiz in 1975. With profound wit, elegance, and charm, this silky veteran of the stage proves why his star is still on the rise.

Stephanie Blythe Is Blythely Oratonio in:

"Blythely Ever After"

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8:30 pm ET



Blythely Ever After is a musical journey through the life of the tender, testosterone-filled tenor of the century, Blythely Oratonio. Known as the outrageous alter ego of renowned mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe, Oratonio takes you on a journey through his art and life in a mouthwatering musical cocktail of opera, rock and pop arias, garnished with a copious amount of facial hair. Blythe has performed on many of the world's great stages, such as Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Opera, Covent Garden, Paris National Opera, and opera houses across the U.S. But fans of the opera powerhouse have rarely seen or heard her-him-quite like this.

John Jarboe, co-writer & director; Arrangements by Daniel Kazemi; Costumes by Machine Dazzle with Rebecca Kanach

Developed in collaboration with The Bearded Ladies Cabaret and Opera Philadelphia

Cowboy Junkies

Friday, January 31, 2020 at 8:30 pm ET



More than 30 years ago, Cowboy Junkies proved that there was an audience waiting for something quiet, beautiful and reflective. The Trinity Session, recorded at Toronto's Church of the Holy Trinity, was like a whisper that cut through the noise-and it was compelling. The album stood out in the midst of the flash and bombast that had come to define the late '80s. The now-classic recording combined folk, blues and rock in a way that had never been heard before and went on to sell more than a million copies. With their new album, All That Reckoning, the band once again gently shakes the listener to wake up, to take notice. "It's a deeper and a more complete record than we've ever done before," says guitarist and songwriter Michael Timmins. "These songs are about reckoning on a personal level and reckoning on a political level."

Joe Iconis

Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8:30 pm ET

A musical-theater writer with "a knack for story and a taste for strange" (New York Times), Joe Iconis enjoyed an industry breakthrough when his song for NBC's Smash-"Broadway, Here I Come!"-was hailed by the New York Times as a new entry in the Great American Songbook. His musicals Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams at Greenwich House Theater), Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova), The Black Suits, ReWrite, and Be More Chill -the pharmaceutically enhanced teen satire that took Broadway by storm- have distinguished the prodigiously talented Iconis as a household name. A viral sensation, Be More Chill earned Iconis a Tony nomination, along with a platform to share his rock- and pop-infused songs with a whole new legion of fans. The self-proclaimed rabble rouser now brings his trademark mash-up of show-tune cabaret and rock 'n' roll jam session to American Songbook for an incendiary set of classic tunes and new numbers.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang





